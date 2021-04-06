Hat Tricks: 3 NHL Betting Tips

Hockey is back! Like most sports that went completely went dark, hockey struggled to connect with fans since the season was delayed.

When the season resumed in January, the NHL saw viewers return in record numbers. You can stay close to all of the checks and goals when you put some money down on an NHL game.

When you look at the betting lines, you might as well be reading a foreign language. It’s a bit different from betting on football.

These NHL betting tips have you covered. Keep reading to learn how to bet on hockey and win with your favorite NHL team.

NHL Betting Basics

NHL odds are usually listed as moneyline bets. You’ll see them as New York Rangers (-150) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (+120). The team with the plus sign is the underdog.

In this case, you bet on the team that’s going to win. The numbers after the team tell you how much you’ll get back when you bet $100.

Parlay bets let you bet on multiple games at once. If you bet correctly on each game, then you can win a lot of money.

How can you start betting on NHL games? You need to find a reputable betting site. There are sites that offer free daily picks and parlays to make it easier to bet on the NHL.

Do Your Research

NHL betting isn’t that simple because the season extends for 82 games plus playoffs. Games are often played on consecutive games, and you need to take that into account.

Look at a team’s schedule. They might play well, but they’re at the end of a two-week road trip. That puts them at a disadvantage.

NHL scoring predictions lower the expectations of teams that play back-to-back nights. They’re often the underdog. You can use that to your advantage if you know that the underdog is playing well.

You also need to look at individual players within a team. Are there forwards piling up goals and assists? Is there a hot goaltender? You might want to ride the hot players at the moment and bet on those teams.

Should You Take Prop Bets?

Prop bets are those unusual bets like who’s going to score the first goal or the final score of a game. It’s tempting to make these impulsive bets.

Think of these as longshots that you really don’t have much of a chance to win. Put prop bets in perspective and place these bets sparingly.

Winning NHL Betting Tips

Did you learn how to bet on NHL games? It’s a little hard to understand at first, but once you get it, you’ll be able to enjoy hockey like never before.

The best NHL betting tips make sure that you do your research before you place your bets. You have to look beyond the standings and dig deeper into a team’s schedule and hot players.

