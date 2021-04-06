ONE On TNT 1 Preview

ONE Championship kicks off their ONE on TNT series on April 7th, their debut on US network television.

ONE on TNT 1, the first of three events to be filmed on the day, the first will air live, the others will go to air on April 14th and 21st respectively. Once again, the taping will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The first card is headlined by American superstar and former longtime UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson, who challenges ONE Flyweight Champion Adriano Moraes. The Brazilian champion is looking to make his first defense in his second reign as champion.

In keeping with the American flavour of the event, the co-headliner features another of ONE’s marquee US signings, as Eddie Alvarez looks to build on the momentum gained when he defeated former champion Eduardo Folayang in his last outing. ‘The Underground King’ takes on Moldovan former title challenger Iuri Lapicus, in a bout that may well have title implications in the lightweight division.

Also featured on the card is Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who takes on short notice replacement Danial ‘Mini T’ Williams of Australia. ‘The Iron Man’s original opponent Jacob Smith, of the UK, was unable to make the journey to Singapore due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another bout that will raise eyebrows is the sophomore appearance of Senegal’s Oumar Kane, who takes on last minute replacement Patrick Schmid of Switzerland. ‘Reug Reug’ burst onto the heavyweight scene in January with a one-round destruction of longtime ONE staple, Alain Ngalani.

ONE on TNT 1 full card:

ONE Flyweight Championship: Adriano Moraes (Brazil) (C) vs. Demetrious Johnson (USA)

Lightweight MMA: Eddie Alvarez (USA) vs. Iuri Lapicus (Moldova)

Flyweight Muay Thai: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (Thailand) vs. Danial Williams (Australia)

Welterweight MMA: Tyler McGuire (USA) vs. Raimond Magomedaliev (Russia)

Heavyweight MMA: Patrick Schmid (Switzerland) vs. Oumar Kane (Senegal)