Rapid Recap: 76ers defense chews up sloppy Celtics

The Covid-cursed Celtics (no Evan Fournier and TT) did not have the focus, intensity, or talent tonight to match Philly’s brute force and buzzsaw defense. The result was a 106-96 loss. The game was not that close.

Rob Williams’ streak of superb play came to a screeching halt as he was no match for Joel Embiid (35 points) or anyone who threw an up-fake. Williams had 3 fouls in his first five minutes and was a non-factor.

Boston led early in the 2nd quarter (35-31) thanks to some hot three-point shooting, but that dried up once Philly ratcheted up the defense. The Cs wilted, surrendered a 21-2 run and this game was never close again. Jayson Tatum (20 points, 7-17 FG), Jaylen Brown (17 points), and Kemba Walker (14 points, 6-14 FG) couldn’t figure out the Philly defense. (Can Kemba please stop dribbling in circles?)

You won’t beat Philly (or anyone) with 22 turnovers. Embiid (16-20 FT) had more free throws than the entire Celtics team (16-18 FTs).

Luke Kornet never had a chance here. pic.twitter.com/xcKcM2eWVU — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) April 6, 2021

bottom of the net!! pic.twitter.com/XB6JUyNMYW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 7, 2021

I feel the need to point out the Cs gained on Philly during the Embiid/Kornet minutes. — Seth (@slandman33) April 7, 2021

#Celtics down 25-24 to #76ers despite seven turnovers and 12 PHL free throws. Brown 8, Smart 5, Tatum 0; Embiid 12. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 7, 2021

Jaylen spin cycle 🔄 Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/BOqMPz2rF9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 7, 2021

13-0 Sixers run. Cs were hanging around because Philly was missing some open 3s. Not missing them now. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) April 7, 2021

Leading the NBA in total corner threes and they still leave him wide open. @DGreen_14 | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/7XmBUMTQY4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 7, 2021

The Celtics have one field goal in the last seven minutes. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 7, 2021

This about sums up the first half for the Celtics … pic.twitter.com/9B627zzgyK — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 7, 2021

#Celtics trail #76ers 59-46 in a mistake-filled first half. Smart 10, Brown 10, Tatum 5, Walker 5, Fall 2; Embiid 15, Green 14. #Celtics: 14 turnovers#76ers: 16 FTAs — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 7, 2021

This is the Jayson Tatum "wicked in-and-out dribble" thread. pic.twitter.com/EOYU42Q80d — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) April 7, 2021

The Sixers are just feasting in the post right now and it isn't with Embiid, both Simmons and Harris taking it to Brown. pic.twitter.com/phOPTUzlIL — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) April 7, 2021

Ben Simmons with another nice finish over Tacko Fall’s 8-foot-4 wingspan pic.twitter.com/bcYYIQiUj7 — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) April 7, 2021

#Celtics fans are booing the Cs after Simmons’ layup put the #Sixers up 79-58 with 4:56 left in the third. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 7, 2021

An angry Timelord fouls out with 9:29 left. He had six fouls, nine rebounds and four points in 14 minutes.There will be days like this. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) April 7, 2021

The Sixers have 39 freethrows to Boston's 15, and that's not even an error on the refs' part. Philly did get gifted a few, but they put the refs in a position to call those fouls. Boston just dances around the perimeter all game — Cousin Steez (@AndrewDoxy) April 7, 2021

