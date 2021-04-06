Celtics

Rapid Recap: 76ers defense chews up sloppy Celtics

Red's Army

By April 6, 2021 10:20 pm

The Covid-cursed Celtics (no Evan Fournier and TT) did not have the focus, intensity, or talent tonight to match Philly’s brute force and buzzsaw defense. The result was a 106-96 loss. The game was not that close.

Rob Williams’ streak of superb play came to a screeching halt as he was no match for Joel Embiid (35 points) or anyone who threw an up-fake. Williams had 3 fouls in his first five minutes and was a non-factor.

Boston led early in the 2nd quarter (35-31) thanks to some hot three-point shooting, but that dried up once Philly ratcheted up the defense. The Cs wilted, surrendered a 21-2 run and this game was never close again. Jayson Tatum (20 points, 7-17 FG), Jaylen Brown (17 points), and Kemba Walker (14 points, 6-14 FG) couldn’t figure out the Philly defense. (Can Kemba please stop dribbling in circles?)

You won’t beat Philly (or anyone) with 22 turnovers. Embiid (16-20 FT) had more free throws than the entire Celtics team (16-18 FTs).

Box score

