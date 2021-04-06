Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Ethan Bryan

The HOVG Podcast: Ethan Bryan

Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Ethan Bryan

By April 6, 2021 1:11 am

By |

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ethan Bryan.

The author of A Year of Playing Catch talks to the boys about being a lifelong fan of (and his encounters with) Hall of Famer George Brett, visiting the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, with his dad and, of course, how a chilly New Year’s Day game of catch led to a 365-day journey across the Midwest and beyond!

 (Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

George Brett hits for the cycle with walk-off home run in 16th

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals Box Score, May 28, 1979

Meet the man who’s on a quest to play a game of catch every single day in 2018

Ethan at the Field of Dreams – Part One

Ethan at the Field of Dreams – Part Two

ETHAN’S BOOKS

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Patrick’s Custom Painting.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

21m

Mets 21m ago

My Opening Day posts usually have more fanfare than the what this one is about to provide. Then again, Opening Days in general have more (…)

12hr

Oilers 12hr ago

The Edmonton Oilers laid an egg six days ago when they limped into Montreal for an unexpected back-to-back tilt with the Habs. The Oilers (…)

More Hall of Very Good
Home