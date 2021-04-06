The HOVG Podcast: Ethan Bryan

By The Hall of Very Good | April 6, 2021 1:11 am

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ethan Bryan.

The author of A Year of Playing Catch talks to the boys about being a lifelong fan of (and his encounters with) Hall of Famer George Brett, visiting the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, with his dad and, of course, how a chilly New Year’s Day game of catch led to a 365-day journey across the Midwest and beyond!

