The HOVG Podcast: Ethan Bryan

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ethan Bryan.
The author of A Year of Playing Catch talks to the boys about being a lifelong fan of (and his encounters with) Hall of Famer George Brett, visiting the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, with his dad and, of course, how a chilly New Year’s Day game of catch led to a 365-day journey across the Midwest and beyond!
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
George Brett hits for the cycle with walk-off home run in 16th
Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals Box Score, May 28, 1979
Meet the man who’s on a quest to play a game of catch every single day in 2018
Ethan at the Field of Dreams – Part One
Ethan at the Field of Dreams – Part Two
ETHAN’S BOOKS
- A Year of Playing Catch: What a Simple Daily Experiment Taught Me about Life
- Striking Out ALS: A Hero’s Tale
