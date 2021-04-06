The Role of Weed in Improving Athletic Performance

As weed is being legalized in more states, there is an increasing number of athletes who want to experience its benefits every day. Many who have consumed cannabis have claimed that it enables the athlete to have better focus, improve performance, and reduce the pains due to multi-hour training and muscle relaxation.

Most of the athletes do microdose using spectrum cannabis edibles or vaping to get rid of the anxiety that everyone experiences before a competition. But how does weed work to improve your athletic performance? Since it’s a bronchodilator, pot enables the athletes to take in more oxygen every time they breathe.

The good thing? You can get bulk weed in Canada. But before you go ahead to order your weed online, let’s dive deeper into the role of marijuana in enhancing your athletic performance.

1. It Helps Treat Muscle Spasms

Athletes undergo intensive training, and they often push their bodies to limits, and this the leading cause of muscle spasms. Achieving better stamina with intense work-outs takes a toll on their body. Due to the training stress and dehydration, these painful cramps can be felt in different parts of the body.

Now, just like marijuana has proved to handle muscle spasms related to Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis, its positive effects have been seen to also work out for athletes. It is said that THC interacts with the endocannabinoid system receptors to relieve muscle spasms. Regular muscle spasms may have adverse effects on your muscles; therefore, every athlete needs to take good care of their muscles.

With reduced muscle spasms and pain, the athlete is better positioned to train well and perform exceptionally well in the field.

2. Fights Inflammation

During extreme exercising, the body muscles and tissues undergo physical trauma, which results in inflammations. As an athlete, you may also suffer inflammations due to attacks by viruses and bacteria. Inflammation causes discomforts and pain during work-outs and athletics.

Research has shown that CBD, one of the cannabinoids in marijuana, reduces inflammation. Its anti-inflammatory effects aid in relieving the muscle and joint pain resulting from inflammation. Inflammations are a big problem for athletes, especially when it comes to daily training sessions. Inflammatory disorders can have adverse effects on your confidence and performance. Hence, weed plays a vital role in boosting athletic performance.

3. Improves Your Sleep

After enduring strenuous work-outs or competition, you may struggle the whole night to get some sleep, and even if you do, you may not stay asleep for a long time. Cannabis helps your body to relax, which is good for you to get sleep. With a night of good sleep, your body gets enough time to heal from the previous day’s damage. Taking weed instigates relaxation on your body nerves, allowing you to get a sound sleep. After getting enough sleep, you will be fully charged and ready to embrace the subsequent sports.

4. Fastens Recovery

Daily sports bring significant damage to your body, and you may not have the strength to give your sports performance. Consuming weed will assist in relaxing your muscles and easing the pain for quick recovery. Marijuana interacts with the ECS receptors to help the body heal even after strenuous activity.

Also, cannabis contains anti-inflammatory effects that help to reduce the pain after intense work-outs.

5. It Boosts Mental Acuity

Many athletes experience anxiety and depression due to negative results. Anxiety may also result from the stress of the upcoming athletes. Further, adverse experiences may affect your mind’s well-being and interfere with your focus, which is crucial in any athletic performance.

Research shows that marijuana enhances your attention and clears anxiety. Taking weed every day increases your confidence to handle daily intensive work-outs. When you are in the right state of mind, you will have a better focus and be able to tackle the race or complete the work-outs.

6. It Helps Relieve Pain

Weed contains both cannabidiol and THC, which assist in reducing pain. The THC compound triggers the cannabinoid receptors in the brain to lower the pain levels, although it may interfere with the state of your mind. On the other hand, CBD doesn’t cause a high feeling, but it works with pain receptors to calm the pain.

After everyday training, as an athlete, you will experience pain and exhaustion. You may not even have the motivation to go for the work-outs the following day. The good news is that you will feel relaxed and pain-free after taking weed, especially if you take cannabis through smoking. Vaping marijuana provides faster results and offers anti-inflammatory properties that soothe muscle pains and body aches exert the anti-inflammatory properties.

Conclusion

For better performance, every athlete is expected to do intensive practice, which leaves their body and muscles sore and painful. Therefore, many athletes turn weeds to help their bodies endure more strenuous training than any average person. Cannabis is believed to deliver therapeutic effects that help the muscles heal faster and relax for the next day. Most athletes who consume cannabis claim that the substance has boosted athletic performance and relieved their body aches. The THC in cannabis may have a high feeling but when combined with CBD it plays a vital role in boosting your athletic performance.

