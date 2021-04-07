Rapid Recap: Celtics outlast Knicks, 101-99, in throwback physical battle

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

The Celtics and Knicks have been beating the crap out of each other since 1946, and they kept up that tradition tonight in a hard-fought battle won by Boston, 101-99. There were 17 lead changes, 8 ties, and neither team ever led by more than 7.

Jaylen Brown was high scorer with 32 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum added 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and a gruesome 8 turnovers. But just as important were Tristan Thompson (returning from a month in Covid protocols), 7 points, 8 rebounds, a lot of grit and plus-24 in 22 minutes; and Marcus Smart, 9 assists and quiet offensively until exploding for 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Both teams shot 41% from the field, and the Celtics committed 20 turnovers for 21 Knicks points. However, Boston owned the boards, 53-39, and had 16 offensive rebounds for a 20-7 advantage in second-chance points.

RJ Barrett had 29 points and Julius Randle 22 for the Knicks. New York fell one game behind the Cs in the standings.

No Kemba, no Fournier, and there was a new face in the starting five:

Ooh this layup by Jaylen Brown was sweeeeet pic.twitter.com/gevobP32WB — Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) April 7, 2021

Celtics leading the Knicks 21-19 at the end of Q1 Brown: 12pts, 5-of-12, 5rebs

R. Williams: 4pts, 5rebs Barrett: 8pts

Randle: 4pts, 4rebs, 3asts — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 8, 2021

D-Rose hit the 3 to close the 1Q but that was still one of Boston’s better defensive quarters of the season. Great effort, everyone playing on a string, etc. C’s are gonna need a lot more of the same moving forward. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) April 8, 2021

Second quarter

Rob Williams has five offensive rebounds. Romeo Langford has four. Still 7:08 remaining in the second quarter. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) April 8, 2021

Romeo with the step-back 3! pic.twitter.com/zrK3Owhp1s — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 8, 2021

Much different opponent tonight, but the Celtics are contesting just about everything. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) April 8, 2021

Tony Brothers was officiating for the second straight night.

It's pretty cool that every player on both teams can't figure out what will get called as a foul — Tony Kornpfizer (@JeremyWCT) April 8, 2021

13 offensive rebounds for the Celtics — that's the most they've had in a half this season — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 8, 2021

Celtics lead 47-46 at the half Brown – 13 points

Tatum – 9 points

Thompson – 7 points

Celtics – 38.3% shooting

Celtics – 13 offensive rebounds Barrett – 16 points

Randle – 7 points

Knicks – 41% shooting

Knicks – 8 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 8, 2021

Third quarter

Celtics open the second half sloppy. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) April 8, 2021

22-8 Knicks run going back to the end of the first half. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) April 8, 2021

8-0 #Celtics run in 57 seconds. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 8, 2021

😍😍😍 Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/sDZhHo2irm — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 8, 2021

Did Mike just say Tatum has SEVEN TURNOVERS?? ☘️ — AusCelticsFan ☘️ (@auscelticsfan) April 8, 2021

Jaylen ➡️ Rob Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/wQ9K18Oet3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 8, 2021

End of 3Q: Knicks 73, Celtics 70

☘️ Brown: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL

☘️ Tatum: 18 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST

👖 Randle: 20 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL

👖 Barrett: 18 PTS, 4 REB — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 8, 2021

Fourth quarter

Awful possessions first two min of fourth. Knicks make strong moves to hoop. Celtics settling for 3’s. — Matt McDonough (@McDTwin1) April 8, 2021

Celtics have scored five points over last 6:41. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) April 8, 2021

RJ Barrett has been fantastic tonight. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 8, 2021

Tristan Thompson is +19 in only 16 minutes so far tonight. So there's that — Marcus “The Worm” Hicks (@JamPackard) April 8, 2021

Great ball movement by the Celtics. Marcus Smart drains a 3-pointer to top a 7-0 Celtics run. Boston with a 87-85 lead — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 8, 2021

MARCUS FOR THREEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/wUsKRiMRiW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 8, 2021

Celtics 101, Knicks 99

-It was the third win in the last four for Boston (26-26).

-Jaylen Brown (32 points, 10 rebounds) helped lead the Celtics.

-New York (25-27) was dealt its fifth loss in the last six. Barrett had 29 points for the Knicks.

-Next up: Fri. vs. MIN., 7:30 p.m. — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) April 8, 2021

Box score