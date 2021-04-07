Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics outlast Knicks, 101-99, in throwback physical battle

By April 7, 2021 10:47 pm

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

The Celtics and Knicks have been beating the crap out of each other since 1946, and they kept up that tradition tonight in a hard-fought battle won by Boston, 101-99. There were 17 lead changes, 8 ties, and neither team ever led by more than 7.

Jaylen Brown was high scorer with 32 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum added 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and a gruesome 8 turnovers. But just as important were Tristan Thompson (returning from a month in Covid protocols), 7 points, 8 rebounds, a lot of grit and plus-24 in 22 minutes; and Marcus Smart, 9 assists and quiet offensively until exploding for 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Both teams shot 41% from the field, and the Celtics committed 20 turnovers for 21 Knicks points. However, Boston owned the boards, 53-39, and had 16 offensive rebounds for a 20-7 advantage in second-chance points.

RJ Barrett had 29 points and Julius Randle 22 for the Knicks. New York fell one game behind the Cs in the standings.

No Kemba, no Fournier, and there was a new face in the starting five:

Second quarter

Tony Brothers was officiating for the second straight night.

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Box score

