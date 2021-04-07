Rapid Recap: Celtics outlast Knicks, 101-99, in throwback physical battle

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
The Celtics and Knicks have been beating the crap out of each other since 1946, and they kept up that tradition tonight in a hard-fought battle won by Boston, 101-99. There were 17 lead changes, 8 ties, and neither team ever led by more than 7.
Jaylen Brown was high scorer with 32 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum added 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and a gruesome 8 turnovers. But just as important were Tristan Thompson (returning from a month in Covid protocols), 7 points, 8 rebounds, a lot of grit and plus-24 in 22 minutes; and Marcus Smart, 9 assists and quiet offensively until exploding for 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Both teams shot 41% from the field, and the Celtics committed 20 turnovers for 21 Knicks points. However, Boston owned the boards, 53-39, and had 16 offensive rebounds for a 20-7 advantage in second-chance points.
RJ Barrett had 29 points and Julius Randle 22 for the Knicks. New York fell one game behind the Cs in the standings.
No Kemba, no Fournier, and there was a new face in the starting five:
Tonight’s starters feat. @yeahyeah22 pic.twitter.com/sOz2usilss
Ooh this layup by Jaylen Brown was sweeeeet pic.twitter.com/gevobP32WB
Celtics leading the Knicks 21-19 at the end of Q1
Brown: 12pts, 5-of-12, 5rebs
R. Williams: 4pts, 5rebs
Barrett: 8pts
Randle: 4pts, 4rebs, 3asts
D-Rose hit the 3 to close the 1Q but that was still one of Boston’s better defensive quarters of the season. Great effort, everyone playing on a string, etc. C’s are gonna need a lot more of the same moving forward.
Second quarter
Rob Williams has five offensive rebounds. Romeo Langford has four. Still 7:08 remaining in the second quarter.
Romeo with the step-back 3! pic.twitter.com/zrK3Owhp1s
Much different opponent tonight, but the Celtics are contesting just about everything.
Tony Brothers was officiating for the second straight night.
It's pretty cool that every player on both teams can't figure out what will get called as a foul
13 offensive rebounds for the Celtics — that's the most they've had in a half this season
LOOK OUT 🔨 pic.twitter.com/T8atNarTUK
Celtics lead 47-46 at the half
Brown – 13 points
Tatum – 9 points
Thompson – 7 points
Celtics – 38.3% shooting
Celtics – 13 offensive rebounds
Barrett – 16 points
Randle – 7 points
Knicks – 41% shooting
Knicks – 8 turnovers
Third quarter
Celtics open the second half sloppy.
22-8 Knicks run going back to the end of the first half.
8-0 #Celtics run in 57 seconds.
Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/sDZhHo2irm
Did Mike just say Tatum has SEVEN TURNOVERS?? ☘️
Jaylen ➡️ Rob
Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/wQ9K18Oet3
End of 3Q: Knicks 73, Celtics 70
☘️ Brown: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL
☘️ Tatum: 18 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
👖 Randle: 20 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL
👖 Barrett: 18 PTS, 4 REB
Fourth quarter
Awful possessions first two min of fourth. Knicks make strong moves to hoop. Celtics settling for 3’s.
Celtics have scored five points over last 6:41.
RJ Barrett has been fantastic tonight.
Tristan Thompson is +19 in only 16 minutes so far tonight. So there's that
TH🚫MPSON pic.twitter.com/jQBjugzU8j
Great ball movement by the Celtics.
Marcus Smart drains a 3-pointer to top a 7-0 Celtics run. Boston with a 87-85 lead
MARCUS FOR THREEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/wUsKRiMRiW
Celtics 101, Knicks 99
-It was the third win in the last four for Boston (26-26).
-Jaylen Brown (32 points, 10 rebounds) helped lead the Celtics.
-New York (25-27) was dealt its fifth loss in the last six. Barrett had 29 points for the Knicks.
-Next up: Fri. vs. MIN., 7:30 p.m.
