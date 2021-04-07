7 Reasons Why You Should Use A Golf GPS App on Course

Whether you’re just starting or are a seasoned player, every golfer desires to be on top of the scoreboard. This doesn’t come easy. You must execute winning ideas and strategies and use the right tools like the best golf GPS app on your smartphone to get there.

A GPS app will not only help you to track your progress but also locate golf courses. Most importantly, this app will help you to improve your skills as a player because you can play on any course with great familiarity. This is because these apps usually introduce a feel of amplified reality for a powerful experience.

The golf GPS app works just like the typical GPS by employing satellite data coupled with tracking software that make it possible to triangulate a location. Thus, this app gives precise and powerful information about a specific golf course. Although the apps may differ when it comes to their topical features and displays their purpose is to help improve your game by providing relevant information.

Although it is easy to assume that the use of a golf GPS app installed on your smartphone is a distraction, there are so many benefits you can derive from using this app. They include the following:

Eliminates guesswork

A golf GPS app serves as a reference point for measuring the exactness of distances. For instance, if you need to pass that water with a second shot you can simply check the map to see how farther or closer you are from what it looks. The precision of the GPS app surpasses that of the rangefinder that won’t get it right all the time.

Makes it easier to plan your game

Using a GPS app lets you see the hole you’re playing next from different perspectives. This allows you to plan your game even before taking your first shot. Moreover, you also get to plan how to play if the unexpected happens because it usually will.

Hastens you play

When you have a view of the hole from the Tee, you will be able to tell beforehand where you will land with the First Tee Shot. You will also be able to know the distance you are leaving to the Lay-Up or the Hole. This makes it possible for you to play your second Shot with more efficiency.

Helps to plan ahead

Playing on a course you have never played before can be challenging; however, it can be easy and enjoyable when using the golf GPS app as you can check the course in advance. This means you can determine how your performance will be on the unknown course because you can prepare better even before you get to the course.

Golf GPS apps are free

You can access most of the golf GPS apps for free. You simply need to download your Android or iPhone app on your existing device to begin accessing valuable insights that will shape your decisions on thousands of golf courses. However, if you feel the need to unlock even more features, you can consider going for the premium versions.

You can have everything on a single device

Rather than have multiple devices like a GPS watch, a rangefinder and your smartphone when you set out to the golf course, you can have everything in your golf GPS app. When you have less stuff to handle, you eliminate the chances of getting confused. This means you can focus better and enjoy your sport.

Have fun

One of the most important benefits of using a golf GPS app is that you will have fun with the sport like never before. With the ability to estimate distances, locate holes and do so much more with the aid of this app, you are sure to have fun during the time you will be on the golf course.

When choosing a golf GPS app, it is important to consider several things. First, make sure the map database and details guarantee accurate data when it comes to determining distances and course details like traps, hazards or bunkers. Secondly, the app should be easy to use because you don’t want a tool that predisposes you to stress when you should be concentrating on the game. Thirdly, make sure the app supports your favourite golf club. Lastly, look out for other features just to be sure they can accommodate different categories of players including the social golfers.