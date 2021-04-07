MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 7/21

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 7/21

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 7/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 1005
2 NR 2 Brent Primus 279
3 NR 4 Goiti Yamauchi 271.5
4 NR 3 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 264
5 6 Mandel Nallo 149
6 4 Charlie Leary 136
7 3 8 Adam Piccolotti 113
8 8 Daniele Scatizzi 100
9 9 6 Sidney Outlaw 98
10 10 Nicolo Solli 94
11 5 Kevin Ferguson Jr 93
12 7 9 Alfie Davis 87
13 11 11 Keoni Diggs 85
14 NR Marcus Surin 82
15 13 Chris Duncan 78
16 14 George Hardwick 76
17 15 Christopher Gonzalez 71
18 18 Akonne Wanliss 61
19 16 Georgi Karakhanyan 57
20 17 Chris Bungard 56
21 20 Gavin Hughes 54
22 22 Asael Adjoudj 50
22 NR Lance Gibson Jr 50
24 23 Manny Muro 44
25 12 Saad Awad 43.5
26 19 7 Myles Jury 43
27 24 Nainoa Dung 33
28 25 Terry Brazier 32
29 NR Peter Queally 20
29 27 Tim Wilde 20
29 27 Yves Landu 20
32 29 Kane Mousah 18
32 NR Ricardo Seixas 18
34 30 Vladimir Tokov 17
35 NR Alan Omer 10
35 31 Ali Zebian 10
35 31 Soren Bak 10
35 NR Usman Nurmagomedov 10
39 33 Alessandro Botti 0
39 NR Alexandr Shabily 0
39 33 Bryce Logan 0
39 NR Dan Moret 0
39 33 Iamik Furtado 0
39 NR Mike Hamel 0
39 NR Roger Huerta 0
39 33 Ryan Scope 0

Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

