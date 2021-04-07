Jordan Hicks blows hitter away with 103-mph fastball (Video)

Some call Jordan Hicks the Cardinals’ closer, but we have a different title for him:
The Gas Man.
Hicks is the hardest-throwing pitcher in MLB right now — a title once occupied by Aroldis Chapman, during his prime years with the Reds and Cubs. But now it’s all about Hicks, who routinely blows hitters away with 100+ mph pitches.
That’s not all, though. What really makes Hicks effective isn’t just his velocity. He’s able to hit his spots — often painting corners — to keep hitters guessing.
He showed that in Wednesday’s game against the Marlins, when he entered the game in the ninth inning, as he usually does. A 7-0 lead allowed him to do what he does best, and one particular hitter was on the opposite end of a 103-mph fastball — barely even getting a piece of it, fouling it off.
ONE OH THREE, SHEEEEEEEESH!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GgkaQcGTGU
— Cut4 (@Cut4) April 7, 2021
Hicks threw a 102-mph sinker with movement, too.
Jordan Hicks, 102mph Turbo Sinker. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8QgvkMygcb
— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 7, 2021
Good luck hitting that.