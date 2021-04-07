Semyon Varlamov records his 31st career shutout

Semyon Varlamov of Samara, Russia notched his 31st career shutout on Tuesday. The veteran Islanders goaltender made 29 saves in a 1-0 Islanders win over the Washington Capitals at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

Varlamov made seven saves in the first period, 12 saves in the second period, and 10 saves in the third period. Three Capitals players led the team with four shots on goal each. They were Conor Sheary of Winchester, MA, Tom Wilson of Toronto, Ontario, and Zdeno Chara of Trencin, Slovakia.

The Islanders’ lone goal of the game came at 13:05 of the third period. There, Brock Nelson of Warroad, MN scored his 14th goal of the season from Josh Bailey of Bowmanville, Ontario, and Ryan Pulock of Dauphin, Manitoba.

On the season, Varlamov now has a record of 16 wins, seven regulation losses, and three losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.17, and a save percentage of .922.

This was also Varlamov’s fourth career National Hockey League shutout this season. The prior three came in a 4-0 Islanders win over the New York Rangers on January 14, 2021, in a 1-0 Islanders win over the Boston Bruins on January 18, 2021, and in a 2-0 Islanders win over the Rangers on February 8, 2021. Interestingly in Varlamov’s other 1-0 shutout this season, Pulock notched the lone assist in that game too. He helped set up Jean-Gabriel Pageau of Ottawa, Ontario, in the Islanders win over the Bruins.

Of Varlamov’s 31 career NHL shutouts, six have now been with the Islanders. A total of 21 came with the Colorado Avalanche, and four were with the Washington Capitals.

The Islanders meanwhile have become one of the elite teams in the East Division, and the team is winning based on defense. The Islanders have given up only 90 goals this season, the least in the East Division. The only two teams that have given up fewer goals are the Vegas Golden Knights (85 goals), and the Colorado Avalanche (87 goals).