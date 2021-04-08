Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday April 9

1:00am: 2021 Asian Olympic Qualifiers (FloWrestling)

2:00am: 2021 Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

4:00am: Hex Fight Series 21 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00am: 2021 USAW-NJ Folkstyle Juniors Championships (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Training Room: In the Gym with Demetrius Andrade (DAZN)

2:00pm: Conor Benn vs. Samuel Vargas/Alexander Espinoza vs. Ukashir Farooq (DAZN)

4:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:00pm: Bellator 256 Prelims (YouTube)

6:05pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: JABS with Mannix & Mora (DAZN)

8:00pm: Lion Fight 65 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Bellator 256 (Showtime)

10:00pm: The Ak & Barak Show (DAZN)

Saturday April 10

1:00am: 2021 Asian Olympic Qualifiers (FloWrestling)

3:00am: Urban Fight Night 25 ($18.99 Fite.tv)

8:00am: 2021 USAW-NJ Folkstyle Juniors Championships (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Spartan Combat New England High School Championship (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Adidas Nationals (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: UFC on ABC Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

2:00pm: Combat Quest 12 Prelims ($9.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: UFC on ABC: Holland vs. Vettori (ABC/ESPN3)

5:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

5:30pm: Emerald City Invitational Event 1 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: UFC on ABC Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: Combat Quest 12 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Freestyle Cage Fighting 61 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Jaron Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets/Eimantas Stanionis vs. Thomas Dulorme (Showtime)

9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Rising Stars ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov/Brian Howard vs. Efe Ajagba (ESPN)

11:00pm: UFC on ABC Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

Sunday April 11

12:30am: Prince Promotions: Amateur Fight Night ($12.99 Fite.tv)

1:00am: 2021 Asian Olympic Qualifiers (FloWrestling)

8:00am: 2021 USAW-NJ Folkstyle Juniors Championships (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Spartan Combat New England High School Championship (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Adidas Nationals (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: XFN 34 (FloCombat)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Spring has sprung, the birds are chirping, and the Pirates are out of playoff contention. It’s April, alright!

1. UFC on ABC: Holland vs. Vettori: UFC returns to ABC for the second time, and instead of Darren Till, we’ve got Kevin Holland’s goofy-ass stepping in for him.

2. Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov/Brian Howard vs. Efe Ajagba: Delayed since February, Smith and Vlasov will battle for their first world championship.

3. Bellator 256: Bellator’s second event on Showtime is a little lacking, depending on your thoughts on Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida in 2021.

4. Jaron Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets/Eimantas Stanionis vs. Thomas Dulorme: PBC with a legit strong card! Why can’t they ever roll these out on broadcast TV??

5. Conor Benn vs. Samuel Vargas/Alexander Espinoza vs. Ukashir Farooq: Vargas presents an interesting challenge to Conor Benn on his rise up the ranks, and should be a fun contest.

6. 2021 Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships: Some of the best in the championship grappling capital of the world.

7. Lion Fight 65: Lion Fight has had a number of homes, but I really hope they stick around on Fight Pass.

8. Emerald City Invitational Event 1: Emerald City sees your two eight-man tournaments last week and takes a steaming dump on them with a one-night SIXTEEN men tournament at 170lbs.

9. Training Room: In the Gym with Demetrius Andrade: Go behind the scenes with Boo Boo. DAZN’s original programming has been really entertaining, this should be no different.

10. UFC on ABC Post-Fight Press Conference: Just to see if Dana tries to kill Kevin Holland with his bare hands.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Heavyweight Bout: Daniel Gallemore (1-1) vs. Doug Holland (3-1) [Lion Fight 65]

4. Middleweight Bout: Ian Greer (5-1) vs. Jefferson Silva (19-2) [Lion Fight 65]

3. 8-Man Kickboxing Tournament [XFN 370]

2. Lion Fight North American Super Welterweight Championship: Jake Peacock (4-0) vs. Kaleb Hunter (4-0) [Lion Fight 65]

1. Inaugural Lion Fight North American Lightweight Championship: Angela Whitley (11-2) vs. Taylor McClatchie (18-1) [Lion Fight 65]

BOXING

5. Welterweight Bout: Eimantas Stanionis (12-0) vs. Thomas Dulorme (25-4-1) [PBC on Showtime]

4. WBA Continental Welterweight Championship: Conor Benn (c) (17-0) vs. Samuel Vargas (31-6-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. IBF World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Jerwin Ancajas (c) (32-1-2) vs. Jonathan Javier Rodriguez (22-1) [PBC on Showtime]

2. Welterweight Bout: Jaron Ennis (26-0) vs. Sergey Lipinets (16-1-1) [PBC on Showtime]

1. Vacant WBO World Light Heavyweight Championship: Joe Smith Jr. (26-3) vs. Maxim Vlasov (45-3) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Women’s Featherweight Bout: Cat Zingano (11-4) vs. Olivia Parker (4-1) [Bellator 256]

4. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern (10-1) vs. Nina Ansaroff (10-6) [UFC on ABC: Holland vs. Vettori]

3. Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Lyoto Machida (26-10) vs. Ryan Bader (27-6) [Bellator 256]

2. Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allen (16-1) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (11-1) [UFC on ABC: Holland vs. Vettori]

1. Middleweight Bout: Kevin Holland (21-6) vs. Marvin Vettori (16-4-1) [UFC on ABC: Holland vs. Vettori]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt Superfight: Jon Calestine vs. Rey De Leon [Emerald City Invitational 1]

4. Black Belt Superfight: Frank Rosenthal vs. Luis Quinones [Emerald City Invitational 1]

3. Black Belt Superfight: Gabriel Almeida vs. Oliver Taza [Fight To Win 169]

2. 16-Man 170lb Tournament [Emerald City Invitational 1]

1. Fight To Win 155lb Black Belt Championship: Kennedy Maciel vs. Joshua Cisneros [Fight To Win 169]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: I don’t see Kevin Holland disappointing me to the poor house twice, now do I??

Best Fight of the Weekend: Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Jerwin Ancajas over Jonathan Javier Rodriguez

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC on ABC

Upset of the Week: Mackenzie Dern over Nina Ansaroff

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Kevin Holland vs. Melvin Vettori