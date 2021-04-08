Zig-zag theory as the solution to make a profit during the NBA and NHL playoffs

The zig-zag theory is used by professional bettors and therefore we decided to present it to you better and help you learn how to make money on betting by putting it in on playoff matches of two of the most popular US sports leagues, such as the NBA and NHL.

There are a number of interesting and innovative betting theories and strategies in the world of sports betting, and one of the most interesting, but also the most intriguing, is without a doubt the Zig-zag theory used during playoffs in NBA and NHL games. To immediately explain why this strategy can only be played in these two sports leagues and only in the playoffs, we must say that the point is that this system can only be used in the ‘best-of-seven’ series. And such series are characteristic for the mentioned two competitions.

Also, it is important to note that Zig-zag theory does not belong to betting systems that are considered low risk, as is the case with some other systems, such as Arbitrage betting. Still, this system has proven to be quite profitable in practice over the past few years. In this article, we will try to best explain how this betting system works and show how effective a Zig-zag theory can actually be if the lines and odds are read correctly. Therefore, without further ado, it is time to talk about an exciting betting strategy.

What’s Zig-zag theory?

If you prefer to bet on the NBA or NHL, there is a good chance that you have already heard about this betting strategy. These two professional US leagues are simply perfect for this betting strategy because they all have a very similar format in which they play their playoff series (the best team in seven games goes further, i.e. the playoff series is played on a 2-2-1-1-1 format). The theory is called Zig-zag for the reason that it predicts the momentum between the home and away teams in the playoff series and each subsequent game.

Here is how it actually works. The basic idea is that the team that won the previous game will most likely play below the betting expectations and will not ‘cover’ the handicap in the next game of the playoff series. Why? Well, it is a proven fact that sports bookmakers and casinos do line and odds adjustments right after the game in favor of the winning team.

Also, in some situations, teams have to travel long distances to the game, and in such situations, there may be a change in time zone. There is a similar strategy in NFL betting, where it has been proven that such long trips can affect the visiting team (circadian advantage). Knowing these little tricks and secrets can bring you a serious upper hand over sports bookmakers/casinos, as well as the opportunity to make a serious profit on them.

For this reason, in this article, we will try to explain this betting strategy in as much detail as possible and explain all the important factors that you should pay attention to when you play this system and place bets on NBA and NHL games during the playoffs.

How does this strategy work?

As we have already mentioned during this text, the Zig-zag betting strategy suggests, i.e. relies, on the assumption that the team that lost the previous match will cover the handicap in the next match (not to win, but to cover the handicap). This strategy can only be applied in leagues that have a similar playoff format (2-2-1-1-1). Other professional sports played in the United States have different formats, as the MLB league is played in a 2-3-2 format, while only one game is played in the NFL. Also, teams in the NBA and NHL travel much more often than teams that play MLB and NFL, and that element must be taken into account when using this betting strategy.

Although this betting strategy seems quite simple at first glance, it is much deeper and more complicated than a regular strategy that takes into account the advantage of the home field and the team’s momentum.

Advantages of using Zig-zag theory

The biggest advantage of this betting strategy is the fact that it is very logical. In sports, when one team wins a match, players and the staff usually enter the next game with an excess of unnecessary self-confidence, while the players and the staff of the losing team come to the match additionally motivated and with new tactics. Players also very often have a lot more motivation to show that their performance from the last match was just a bad day and that they are a better team overall.

Looking at the statistics, we can see that if in the period from the 1991/92 season to the 2000/2001 season, you placed a bet on a losing team in Game 2 in any NBA playoff game, regardless of the situation that was before the match, you would have 56 % success, which is a great result. From the 2001/02 season until the last season played, the percentages fell slightly (to 51.5 %) but even so, a serious profit can be made at the bookmaker or gambling site with these percentages.

When it comes to betting with this strategy in the NHL, the numbers are very similar despite the fact that the home advantage in this league is huge. It is for this reason that sports betting in the NHL is considered to be one of the most profitable betting disciplines at the moment.

Disadvantages of using Zig-zag theory

Despite the fact that really impressive numbers support this betting theory, there are several reasons why bookmakers should be quite careful when it comes to it. First of all, it is necessary to implement a stable investment strategy (bank management) for the simple reason – it is necessary to play in the long run with this competition, bearing in mind that you wager a handicap market that does not have extremely high odds (from 1.80 to 2.10).

Also, before you start playing blindly on teams that have lost a previous game, you need to understand that not every match is suitable for playing. Namely, it is always necessary to check the recent history of how the two teams played against each other and determine whether it is worth playing at a given moment. Injuries and suspensions can also be a deciding factor that will convince you not to place a bet. This kind of information must always be checked before the bet is placed because, especially in hockey, injuries play a big role when it comes to sports betting.

Is it worth using this strategy?

As you can see, Zig-zag theory is one of the simplest sports betting strategies in the world, or so it seems at first glance. If you think it will not work just because it is simple, then you are wrong because this strategy has been tested. The numbers do not lie and show a profit in the last 20 seasons, of course, if the rules are followed and if you spent at least a little time researching and comparing the data. Overall, this is one very interesting and advanced sports betting strategy, which without a doubt brings profit in the long run.

Surely, in order to be able to make a profit in the long run, you need to have a solid investment strategy, as well as open accounts in respectable sports bookmakers and casinos (such as the best UK online casinos) that give solid odds and low margins.