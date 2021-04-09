How to Balance Hormones to Lose Weight

People struggling to lose weight often wonder why they cannot lose weight despite exercising more, why their metabolism slows as they age, and the reason lost weight always seems to return.

In actuality, these issues might be caused by hormonal imbalances. Medical professionals from San Antonio HGH Clinic, maintain that weight and hormones have a significant relationship.

Fortunately, however, there are actions individuals can take to achieve proper hormonal balance and hold healthy weights.

What Are Hormones?

That said, before jumping into those discussions, understanding what hormones are and their role in the body is critical.

Hormones carry messages that the body’s cells, tissues, and organs interpret to perform vital, life-sustaining functions.

Hormonal Fluctuations

Age and other factors, such as stress, poor nutrition, and lifestyle habits often result in numerous natural but potentially serious hormonal fluctuations. When these changes occur, shedding excess pounds could prove difficult.

Researchers attribute this to the correlation between hormones and metabolism. This important systemic process is the rate by which the body burns calories. Certain hormones slow this process – others expedite it.

Which hormones help with weight loss?

There are seven of the most important hormones that can affect a person’s ability to lose or gain weight.

Testosterone

This chemical is the chief male sexual and reproductive hormone. Produced primarily inside the testicles, it is paramount to a man’s physical and sexual maturity and other notable health concerns. Though occurring in smaller numbers, testosterone is also seen in women’s bodies.

Appreciably low levels in either men or women can precipitate a significant decrease in muscle mass. Oftentimes, such events result in weight gain because muscle cells utilize greater amounts of calories than fat and other cells.

There are several actions afflicted subjects can do to circumvent this situation, including obtaining adequate rest, limiting stress, exercising, and consuming foods rich in Vitamin D, healthy fats, and protein.

Progesterone

This female hormone is produced primarily by the ovaries and plays a critical part in the menstruation process, fertility, and helping the body balance estrogen levels.

Diminished progesterone concentrations could lead to estrogen buildup. If left unchecked, this may result in prodigious weight gain.

Several nutrients help keep progesterone levels steady, such as those containing fiber, magnesium, Vitamins E, C, and B6, zinc, and l-arginine.

Estrogen

This primary female sexual and reproductive chemical is produced inside the ovaries, fat cells, and adrenal glands. The substance is crucial to a female’s growth and sexual development.

However, estrogen also plays a crucial role in a woman’s capacity to conceive and deliver children. Excessive quantities of estrogen might precipitate discernible weight gain, particularly in the thighs, waist, and hips.

Increased fiber consumption is one way to counterbalance this problem. Fiber promotes healthy digestion. Good digestion plays an important role in ridding the body of excess estrogen concentrations.

Moreover, impacted subjects are strongly cautioned to avoid foods known to boost estrogen levels, such as soy and dairy products, non-organic meat, and sugar.

Insulin

Insulin is a critical metabolic hormone. This chemical proves paramount to the body’s ability to properly process sugar.

When systemic levels increase significantly, the body’s cells are unable to store excess sugar. Typically, abundant quantities of sugar are stored as energy reserves. However, when such levels grow overly excessive, the body stores said reserves as fat, which ultimately leads to weight gain.

One might be able to avoid high insulin levels by engaging in dietary practices, like eating fiber-laden foods, healthy fats, whole grain products and protein, while limiting their sugar intake.

Thyroid

Thyroxine, also known simply as thyroid hormone, is produced inside a gland called the thyroid and is responsible for fostering numerous vital bodily processes, including heart rate, body temperature, weight control, breathing, and metabolism.

Persons with decreased quantities of thyroid hormone experience slowed metabolic rates and often precipitous weight gain.

Stricken individuals might be able to elevate thyroxine levels by limiting their consumption of processed and sugary foods and heightening their intake of coconut and fish oils.

Cortisol

This substance is known affectionately as a stress hormone. Produced in the adrenal glands, this chemical enables the body to respond to tense situations, fight illness, maintain proper fluid balances, and enjoy a healthy metabolism.

However, chronic overexposure to cortisol could result in blood sugar imbalances, extreme food cravings, and increased fat storage. Any of these concerns could manifest in pronounced weight gain.

Fortunately, overly stressed subjects could find relief by exercising, obtaining enough sleep, limiting their caffeine intake, and engaging in stress-relieving activities.

Serotonin

Serotonin, which is produced and released by the brain, plays a crucial part in regulating one’s mood, hunger levels, and body temperature. Moreover, persons with serotonin imbalances often experience disrupted sleep schedules.

Decreased concentrations often precipitate cravings for weight-elevating foods like those containing increased amounts of sugar and starches.

Researchers have found that impacted subjects might naturally boost serotonin levels through exercise, get at least 15 to 30 minutes of daily sunlight exposure, and consume edibles rife with tryptophan. This nutrient is found in foods, such as turkey, seeds, shellfish, nuts, meat, and dairy products.