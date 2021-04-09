Celtics

Rapid Recap: Tatum's 53 points lead Celtics to wild OT win over Wolves, 145-136

Rapid Recap: Tatum’s 53 points lead Celtics to wild OT win over Wolves, 145-136

Rapid Recap: Tatum’s 53 points lead Celtics to wild OT win over Wolves, 145-136

April 9, 2021

Jayson Tatum WENT OFF. The young superstar was basically unstoppable on Friday night, scoring 53 points to lead the Celtics to a 145-136 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was a wild game in which the Celtics played a terrible first-half, falling behind by as many as 15 points to the team with a league-low of 13 wins. The Cs rallied in the third quarter behind Tatum and Marcus Smart, and then took a 120-109 lead with 3:36 to play. Incredibly, Minnesota came back with a 15-4 run to send it to overtime.

In the extra period, Kemba Walker hit two straight threes to put the Celtics up 6, then assisted on a Tristan Thompson layup for the clincher.

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart combined for 50 points, and the Wolves were led by 30 from Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell’s 26. But the story of the night was definitely JT.

Tatum shot 16 of 25, with 6 of 10 threes, and 15 of 16 free throws (what?!). He added 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

