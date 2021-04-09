Rapid Recap: Tatum’s 53 points lead Celtics to wild OT win over Wolves, 145-136

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Jayson Tatum WENT OFF. The young superstar was basically unstoppable on Friday night, scoring 53 points to lead the Celtics to a 145-136 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was a wild game in which the Celtics played a terrible first-half, falling behind by as many as 15 points to the team with a league-low of 13 wins. The Cs rallied in the third quarter behind Tatum and Marcus Smart, and then took a 120-109 lead with 3:36 to play. Incredibly, Minnesota came back with a 15-4 run to send it to overtime.

In the extra period, Kemba Walker hit two straight threes to put the Celtics up 6, then assisted on a Tristan Thompson layup for the clincher.

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart combined for 50 points, and the Wolves were led by 30 from Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell’s 26. But the story of the night was definitely JT.

☘️ Career-high 53 points. ☘️ 35 in the 2nd half and OT. ☘️ Jayson. Tatum. pic.twitter.com/RPPDXiY0Mz — NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2021

Tatum shot 16 of 25, with 6 of 10 threes, and 15 of 16 free throws (what?!). He added 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

Time for some Friday night hoops 🏀 pic.twitter.com/A2vojIFPvZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 9, 2021

Marcus and Jaylen wasting no time pic.twitter.com/7H6IfBUkiW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 9, 2021

Celtics are just getting out worked and outplayed right now. They need to turn this around in the second quarter here or else we're looking at Sacramento all over again — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) April 10, 2021

End of 1Q:

Wolves: 39

Celtics: 25 The Celtics are struggling from three point range, 1-8 from beyond the arc. Karl-Anthony Townes leads the way with 10 points. — Amanda_Pflugrad (@Amanda_Pflugrad) April 10, 2021

Second quarter

#Celtics just can't get any stops. #Timberwolves are 21-for-32 FG. Hernangomez and Reid have combined for 15 points. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 10, 2021

Celtics trailing the Timberwolves 66-57 at the half Tatum: 18pts, 7rebs

Brown: 12pts

Smart: 7pts, 4asts

BOS: 48.8% FG, 12 turnovers Towns: 13pts, 8rebs

Edwards: 12pts

Okogie: 9pts, 3stls

MIN: 55.3% FG — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 10, 2021

Third quarter

Jaylen Brown has joined in on the action and the Celtics are all of a sudden within eight. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) April 10, 2021

Another ginormous offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson gets it to 10 on the Smart three. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) April 10, 2021

Tatum's on FIRE. Celtics trailing the Timberwolves by only 6 (91-85) w/2:47 left in Q3 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 10, 2021

Wolves lead 97-92 after three Tatum – 35 points, 17 in Q3

Smart -18 points

Brown – 17 points

Celtics – 18 turnovers

Celtics – 52.5% shooting Edwards – 20 points

Towns – 17 points

Okogie – 16 points

Wolves – 11 turnovers

Wolves – 52.4% shooting — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 10, 2021

Fourth quarter

Kemba absolutely had to come out strong to start the 4th, and thankfully he’s done exactly that. — Celtics Reddit Podcast (@CelticRedditPod) April 10, 2021

The play that tied it, courtesy of #8. #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/eBmn0AuqYa — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 10, 2021

At 101-100, the Celtics have claimed their first lead since the 7:35 mark of the first quarter (14-13) — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) April 10, 2021

Jayson Tatum has 35 points on 17 shots. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) April 10, 2021

Grant Williams Tommy Points all over the place! — Abby Chin (@tvabby) April 10, 2021

Tatum is hitting his shots but most of all he is playing connected. — Play the kids, Brad (@csl_duke) April 10, 2021

Jayson Tatum up to 41 points. Still five minutes left. Also game has turned into a brawl lol. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 10, 2021

8-0 Wolves run has cut Boston's lead to three points with 1:29 to play. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 10, 2021

Wow, with a chance to go ahead D'Angelo Russell takes a pull up 25 footer and misses. #Celtics turn it into a runout. BOS 124, MIN 121 with 17.3 left. #Timberwolves ball — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 10, 2021

Jaylen Brown giving Jayson Tatum the points here is my favorite moment of the night. pic.twitter.com/Q6TlWD4ESi — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) April 10, 2021

He got the shot … but it didn't go in. To overtime we go. https://t.co/5yx2hkQw7X — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 10, 2021

Overtime

Career-high 16 free throw attempts for Jayson Tatum. #Celtics #Timberwolves — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 10, 2021

Celtics win 145-136 in OT Tatum – 53 points, 10 rebounds

Brown – 26 points

Smart – 24 points

Walker – 17 points

Celtics – 20 turnovers

Celtics – 32-34 free throws Towns – 30 points

Russell – 26 points

Edwards – 24 points

Wolves – 14 turnovers

Wolves – 27-30 free throws — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 10, 2021

