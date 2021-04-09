The Betting Window for April 9-11

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can absolutely NAIL a seamless integration of technology into nature.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Mackenzie Dern +115 over Nina Ansaroff ($20)

Marvin Vettori -350 over Kevin Holland ($20)

Lyoto Machida +240 over Ryan Bader ($5)

Jerwin Ancajas -850 over Jonathan Javier Rodriguez ($50)

Maxim Vlasov +300 over Joe Smith Jr. ($5)

I don’t have any clue as to why Ansaroff is the betting favorite over Dern. She’s coming off of a loss, she doesn’t have the power to keep Dern honest, and she hasn’t faced anyone in her galaxy when it comes to submissions. Her defense is pretty solid, but man, this one is puzzling.

After that, and I’m hesitant to call it a performance, against Derek Brunson, I don’t know what the hell to expect out of Holland, buit he doesn’t strike me as the type of guy who learns from his mistakes.

Last Week: $ +23.19

Year To Date: $ -62.67

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.