Viktor Arvidsson notches his third career NHL hat trick

Viktor Arvidsson of Skelleftea, Sweden picked up his third career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. The Nashville Predators left winger scored thrice as the Predators trounced the Detroit Red Wings 7-1 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

Arvidsson scored his first goal of the game at 2:28 of the second period. It tied the game at one goal apiece, with Nick Cousins of Belleville, Ontario, and Mattias Ekholm of Borlange, Sweden notching the assists.

Then at exactly the 10 minute mark of the third period, Arvidsson put the Predators up 5-1 with an even-strength goal from Tyler Lewington of Edmonton, Alberta. Lewington, who was playing in his first game with the Predators, after eight games over the last two seasons with the Washington Capitals, registered his third career National Hockey League point, and first point with the Predators.

It would not take long for Arvidsson to record the hat trick. At the 11:06 mark of the third period, only one minute and six seconds after the Predators went up by four goals, Arvidsson scored on the penalty shot to put the Predators up 6-1.

Arvidsson becomes the sixth player this season to record a goal on a penalty shot for a team that won the hockey game. He follows Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on February 8, Frank Vatrano of the Florida Panthers in a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on February 15, Christian Dvorak of the Arizona Coyotes in a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on February 22, Anthony Duclair of the Panthers in a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars on March 28, and Colton Sissons of the Predators in a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on April 3.

In the Predators win over the Red Wings on Thursday, Arvidsson was one of six Nashville players with a multi-point game. Erik Haula and Cousins had one goal and one assist for two points each, while Ekholm, Sissons and Ben Harpur each had two assists.

With the hat trick, Arvidsson now has eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points. His previous two hat tricks came in a 7-4 Predators loss to the Florida Panthers on February 11, 2017, and in a 7-2 Predators win over the Washington Capitals on January 15, 2019.