Your Daily Cartoon: A fans' view of NHL ads

By April 9, 2021 4:41 pm

By

NHL fans remember a time when stands were packed with fans cheering for their team, but that’s just not a thing right now.

Instead, fans watching on their TV sets see loads of advertisements, and they’re not thrilled about it, as this cartoon shows.

Apr 8, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Fans pose for a photograph during warm-ups prior to the game between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on April 08, 2021 in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

[Credit: Will O’Toole]

