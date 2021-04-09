Your Daily Cartoon: A fans' view of NHL ads

NHL fans remember a time when stands were packed with fans cheering for their team, but that’s just not a thing right now.
Instead, fans watching on their TV sets see loads of advertisements, and they’re not thrilled about it, as this cartoon shows.
Apr 8, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Fans pose for a photograph during warm-ups prior to the game between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on April 08, 2021 in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports