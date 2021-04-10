4/10/21 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

It may have been a bit controversial, but the New York Mets (2-2) picked up a win in their home opener on Thursday afternoon. Michael Conforto may have leaned into a pitch to plate the winning run, but the call was missed by home plate umpire Ron Kulpa, allowing the Mets to steal a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins (1-6). No one will apologize for wins in Major League Baseball and the Mets will look to secure their first series victory of the season as they continue their three-game set with Miami this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0.00 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom was brilliant for the Mets on Opening Day, tossing six shutout innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, but he was pulled after just 77 pitches due to a 10-day layoff. The Mets then proceeded to blow the lead for deGrom in a 5-3 loss, handing him yet another no-decision. Miami will counter with lefty Trevor Rogers (0-1, 4.50 ERA). Rogers lasted just four innings in his first start, giving up three runs (two earned) against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday to suffer the loss.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: