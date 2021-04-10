Arnold Allen Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

April 10, 2021

By |

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 27: Arnold Allen of England celebrates his victory over Yaotzin Meza of USA during the Featherweight Bout of the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on February 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

 

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Penne – Jun 20/15 – W (Omer) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Bisping – Feb 27/16 – W (Meza) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson – Mar 18/17 – W (Amirkhani) – $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27/18 – W (Burnell) – $98,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16/19 – W (Rinaldi) –  $64,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – W (Melendez) – $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25/20 – W (Lentz) – $105,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland – Apr 10/21 – W (Yusuff) – $110,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $585,000

 

