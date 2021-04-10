By Jeff Fox | April 10, 2021 8:38 am

Kevin Holland Career Earnings

UFC fights only, *denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Dana White’s Contender Series 9 – Jun 12/18 – W (Santiago Jr) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC 227 – Aug 4/18 – L (Santos) – $16,500 ($13,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24/18 – W (Phillips) – $29,500 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30/19 – W (Meerschaert) – $33,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – W (Di Chirico) – $52,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Reyes v Weidman – Oct 18/19 – L (Allen) – $30,000 ($26,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – event cancelled but got paid – $20,000*

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris – May 16/20 – W (Hernandez) – $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8/20 – W (Buckley) – $111,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – W (Stewart) – $101,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31/20 – W (Ontiveros) – $155,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 256 – Dec 12/20 – W (Souza) – $109,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20/21 – L (Brunson) – $80,000 ($70,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland – Apr 10/21 – L (Vettori) – $81,000 ($70,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $877,500

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)