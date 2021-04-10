MMA Manifesto

Kevin Holland Career Earnings

Kevin Holland Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

Kevin Holland Career Earnings

By April 10, 2021 8:38 am

By |

Nov 24, 2018; Beijing, China; Kevin Holland (red gloves) and John Phillips (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Cadillac Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Holland Career Earnings

UFC fights only, *denotes an estimated purse

 points bet banner

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Dana White’s Contender Series 9 – Jun 12/18 – W (Santiago Jr) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC 227 – Aug 4/18 – L (Santos) – $16,500 ($13,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24/18 – W (Phillips) – $29,500 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30/19 – W (Meerschaert) – $33,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – W (Di Chirico) – $52,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Reyes v Weidman – Oct 18/19 – L (Allen) – $30,000 ($26,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – event cancelled but got paid – $20,000*

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris – May 16/20 – W (Hernandez) – $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8/20 – W (Buckley) – $111,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – W (Stewart) – $101,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31/20 – W (Ontiveros) – $155,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 256 – Dec 12/20 – W (Souza) – $109,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20/21 – L (Brunson) – $80,000 ($70,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland – Apr 10/21 – L (Vettori) – $81,000 ($70,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $877,500

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

34m

Oilers 34m ago

Tonight, another edition of the Battle of Alberta goes down at the Scotiabank Saddledome with Alberta’s teams going in very different (…)

5hr

Mets 5hr ago

I really thought it was going to be different this year. I really thought that the delay in the season, causing Jacob deGrom to match up (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home