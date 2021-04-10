Marvin Vettori Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

July 13, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Marvin Vettori (red gloves) fights Cezar Ferreira (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night-Sacramento at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – W (Uda) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 207 – Dec 30/16 – L (Carlos Junior) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee – Jun 25/17 – W (Miranda) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 219 – Dec 30/17 – D (Akhmedov) – $34,500 ($32,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14/18 – L (Adesanya) – $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13/19 – Ferreira – $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 12/19 – W (Sanchez) – $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Covington – event cancelled but got paid – $20,000*

UFC on ESPN: Eye vs Calvillo – Jun 13/20 – W (Roberson) – $153,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $12,000 from Robertson for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori – Dec 5/20 – W (Hermansson) – $147,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland – Apr 10/21 – W (Holland) – $104,000 ($49,000 to show, $49,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $688,000

 

