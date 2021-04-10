By Jeff Fox | April 10, 2021 12:27 am

Mike Perry Career Earnings

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – W (Lim) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 204 – Oct 8/16 – W (Roberts) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: VanZant vs Waterson – Dec 17/16 – L (Jouban) – $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov – Apr 22/17 – W (Ellenberger) – $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch – Sept 16/17 – W (Reyes) – $122,500 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16/17 – L (Ponzinibbio) – $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24/18 – L (Griffin) – $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 226 – Jul 7/18 – W (Felder) – $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez – Nov 10/18 – L (Cerrone) – $50,000 ($45,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – W (Oliveira) – $165,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10/19 – L (Luque) – $118,000 ($58,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – L (Neal) – $100,000 ($90,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker – Jun 27/20 – W (Gall) – $190,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 255 – Nov 21/20 – L (Means) – $76,500 ($95,000 to show, $28,500 fine for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland – Apr 10/21 – L (Rodriguez) – $106,000 ($95,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,249,000