Nina Nunes (Ansaroff) Career Earnings

Nina Nunes Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Saint Preux – Nov 8/14 – L (Lima) – $10,000*

UFC 187 – $8,000 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight) – UFC paid her despite fight being cancelled

UFC 195 – Jan 2/16 – L (Kish) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn – Jan 15/17 – W (Jones-Lybarger) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – W (Hill) – $38,500 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – Jul 28/18 – W (Markos) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 231 – Dec 8/18 – W (Gadelha) – $48,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – L (Suarez) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $218,500

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)