UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Even in defeat, the old dog Jim Miller was still the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Jim Miller: $132,000 ($111,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mackenzie Dern: $164,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sam Alvey: $141,000 ($70,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Arnold Allen: $110,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Makdessi: $110,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Bahamondes for missing weight, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Perry: $106,000 ($95,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marvin Vettori: $104,000 ($49,000 to show, $49,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julian Marquez: $94,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Holland: $81,000 ($70,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mateusz Gamrot: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Scott Holtzman: $50,000 ($39,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Rodriguez: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Shore: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Da Un Jung: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Joe Solecki: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sodiq Yusuff: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nina Nunes (nee Ansaroff): $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Impa Kasanganay: $28,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jarjis Danho: $24,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Hunter Azure: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Luis Saldana: $24,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Griffin: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Yorgan De Castro: $16,500 ($12,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

William Knight: $16,500 ($12,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sasha Palatnikov: $16,500 ($12,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ignacio Bahamondes: $12,000 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)