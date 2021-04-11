4/11/21 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

For all the talk of change surrounding the New York Mets (2-3), Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins (2-5) offered a bad case of the Same Old Mets vibes. Jacob deGrom was brilliant, allowing one run over eight innings and tied his career-high with 14 strikeouts, but the Mets still managed to stick him with a loss by getting shutout against the Marlins. The two teams have now split the first two games of their weekend set and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field, although bad weather will likely lead to a delay.

The Mets will send right-hander Marcus Stroman (1-0, 1.50 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Stroman picked up his first win of the season on Tuesday, allowing one run in six innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies. Miami will counter with righty John Curtiss (0-0, 6.75 ERA), who should function as an opener for a bullpen day. Curtiss last pitched on Wednesday, tossing two-thirds of an inning of scoreless relief against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: