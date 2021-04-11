Rapid Recap: Celtics’ huge 4th quarter buries Nuggets, 105-87

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Nikola Jokic demonstrated why he might be this season’s MVP, but the Celtics overcame his triple-double with a huge comeback, breaking Denver’s eight-game win streak, 105-87. Down by 14 late in the third quarter, Boston closed the game on a 40-8 run (!), including 31-8 in the fourth.

The Celtics, ice cold from the arc all day (7 of 33), were playing catch-up from the opening tip, until finally taking an 80-79 lead with 10:32 to play. The Nuggets never led again. The Cs have now won five of the their last six.

Jayson Tatum had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown added 20 points. Off the bench, Grant Williams scored only 2 points in 20 minutes and Romeo Langford had just 5 points in 16 minutes, but they provided energy and were plus-23 and plus-18, respectively.

Jokic’s line was 17/10/11, but he shot just 6 of 15 from the field. The Cs caught a break because Denver was without second-leading scorer Jamal Murray (knee soreness).

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are a combined 0-8, 0-3 from 3. Boston is 6-26 overall — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) April 11, 2021

Celtics trail the Nuggets 27-16 at the end of Q1 Thompson: 5pts, 3rebs

Walker/Smart: 4pts

BOS: 24% FG Porter Jr.: 9pts, 4rebs

Barton: 7pts, 3rebs

DEN: 47.8% FG — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 11, 2021

Second quarter

#Nuggets starting to miss, #Celtics playing better defense and Tatum beginning to assert himself. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 11, 2021

Sometimes you get the love…

count it + a foul pic.twitter.com/qJwM3YAC6m — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 11, 2021

…and sometimes you don’t.

Jayson Tatum got a tech after a no-call on this play… | ⚡ @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/dZDOPu4lRg — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 11, 2021

Campazzo absolutely fouled Tatum, Tatum was right ot be mad. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) April 11, 2021

And now they feel compelled to give a T to Jokic because they gave one to Tatum. Just let guys have their say unless it's egregious. Enough already. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 11, 2021

Tristan Thompson is doing a great job working Jokic on the defensive end. pic.twitter.com/EzGl9rYT8Y — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 11, 2021

Down 6 after shooting 2-17 from 3 is a good thing for Boston. Down 6 and Jokic only has 3 points is a bad thing for Boston — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) April 11, 2021

#Celtics end 2Q with a 5-0 run and trail #Nuggets 51-45 at half despite going 2-for-17 on threes. Smart 11, Tatum 11, Thompson 7, Brown 4. Porter Jr. 13, Gordon 7 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 11, 2021

Third quarter

17-8 Nuggets run, Celtics trailing by 12 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 11, 2021

Come on guys – drive to the basket! Stop going for 3 – tonight isn’t the night for that — ☘️💚Celtics Contessa💚☘️ (@QueenLambright7) April 11, 2021

Jokic has legitimately thrown 12 insane passes in approximately 32 minutes of game clock — Tony Kornpfizer (@JeremyWCT) April 11, 2021

Nice job by the Celtics making a run with Jokic on the bench. 12-3 close to the quarter fueled by getting turnovers and attacking the basket — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) April 11, 2021

COAST TO COAST KEMBA#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/5IbBNi0p3J — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 11, 2021

Nuggets lead 79-74 after three Brown – 16 points

Tatum – 14 points

Smart – 14 points

Walker – 11 points

Celtics – 5-27 three-pointers

Celtics – 8 TOs Jokic – 17/9/11

Porter – 17 points

Campazzo – 14 points

Barton – 12 points

Nuggets – 8-25 three-pointers

Nuggets – 7 TOs — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 11, 2021

Fourth quarter

THEY ARE DOING IT AGAIN, FOLKS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 11, 2021

31-3 now. They turned a 14-point deficit into a 14-point lead in less than 9 minutes. https://t.co/kCMWYaveKZ — Jack Bardsley (@bb4jbards) April 11, 2021

all around BIG play pic.twitter.com/ta0otmb4mJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 11, 2021

Tatum drains the 👌 25-3 run for the Celtics! pic.twitter.com/k0paRtYJqH — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 11, 2021

Jayson Tatum is up to 26 points and 9 rebounds on 8-of-22 FG. The Celtics are on a 31-5 run going back to the third quarter. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 11, 2021

Celtics win 105-87 Tatum – 28 points, 10 rebounds

Brown – 20 points

Smart – 14 points

Walker – 14 points

Celtics – 7 blocks

Celtics – 9 turnovers Jokic – 17/10/11

Porter – 22 points

Campazzo – 14 points

Nuggets – 36.4% shooting

Nuggets – 8-34 three-pointers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 11, 2021

Box score