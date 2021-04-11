Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics' huge 4th quarter buries Nuggets, 105-87

April 11, 2021

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Nikola Jokic demonstrated why he might be this season’s MVP, but the Celtics overcame his triple-double with a huge comeback, breaking Denver’s eight-game win streak, 105-87. Down by 14 late in the third quarter, Boston closed the game on a 40-8 run (!), including 31-8 in the fourth.

The Celtics, ice cold from the arc all day (7 of 33), were playing catch-up from the opening tip, until finally taking an 80-79 lead with 10:32 to play. The Nuggets never led again. The Cs have now won five of the their last six.

Jayson Tatum had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown added 20 points. Off the bench, Grant Williams scored only 2 points in 20 minutes and Romeo Langford had just 5 points in 16 minutes, but they provided energy and were plus-23 and plus-18, respectively.

Jokic’s line was 17/10/11, but he shot just 6 of 15 from the field. The Cs caught a break because Denver was without second-leading scorer Jamal Murray (knee soreness).

Second quarter

Sometimes you get the love…

…and sometimes you don’t.

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Box score

