Rapid Recap: Celtics’ huge 4th quarter buries Nuggets, 105-87

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
Nikola Jokic demonstrated why he might be this season’s MVP, but the Celtics overcame his triple-double with a huge comeback, breaking Denver’s eight-game win streak, 105-87. Down by 14 late in the third quarter, Boston closed the game on a 40-8 run (!), including 31-8 in the fourth.
The Celtics, ice cold from the arc all day (7 of 33), were playing catch-up from the opening tip, until finally taking an 80-79 lead with 10:32 to play. The Nuggets never led again. The Cs have now won five of the their last six.
Jayson Tatum had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown added 20 points. Off the bench, Grant Williams scored only 2 points in 20 minutes and Romeo Langford had just 5 points in 16 minutes, but they provided energy and were plus-23 and plus-18, respectively.
Jokic’s line was 17/10/11, but he shot just 6 of 15 from the field. The Cs caught a break because Denver was without second-leading scorer Jamal Murray (knee soreness).
Today's starting 5 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FFBpzHkfEm
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 11, 2021
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are a combined 0-8, 0-3 from 3. Boston is 6-26 overall
— John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) April 11, 2021
Celtics trail the Nuggets 27-16 at the end of Q1
Thompson: 5pts, 3rebs
Walker/Smart: 4pts
BOS: 24% FG
Porter Jr.: 9pts, 4rebs
Barton: 7pts, 3rebs
DEN: 47.8% FG
— Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 11, 2021
Second quarter
#Nuggets starting to miss, #Celtics playing better defense and Tatum beginning to assert himself.
— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 11, 2021
Sometimes you get the love…
count it + a foul pic.twitter.com/qJwM3YAC6m
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 11, 2021
…and sometimes you don’t.
Jayson Tatum got a tech after a no-call on this play… | ⚡ @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/dZDOPu4lRg
— Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 11, 2021
Campazzo absolutely fouled Tatum, Tatum was right ot be mad.
— Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) April 11, 2021
And now they feel compelled to give a T to Jokic because they gave one to Tatum.
Just let guys have their say unless it's egregious. Enough already.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 11, 2021
Tristan Thompson is doing a great job working Jokic on the defensive end. pic.twitter.com/EzGl9rYT8Y
— Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 11, 2021
Down 6 after shooting 2-17 from 3 is a good thing for Boston.
Down 6 and Jokic only has 3 points is a bad thing for Boston
— John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) April 11, 2021
#Celtics end 2Q with a 5-0 run and trail #Nuggets 51-45 at half despite going 2-for-17 on threes. Smart 11, Tatum 11, Thompson 7, Brown 4. Porter Jr. 13, Gordon 7
— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 11, 2021
Third quarter
17-8 Nuggets run, Celtics trailing by 12
— Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 11, 2021
Come on guys – drive to the basket! Stop going for 3 – tonight isn’t the night for that
— ☘️💚Celtics Contessa💚☘️ (@QueenLambright7) April 11, 2021
Jokic has legitimately thrown 12 insane passes in approximately 32 minutes of game clock
— Tony Kornpfizer (@JeremyWCT) April 11, 2021
Nice job by the Celtics making a run with Jokic on the bench. 12-3 close to the quarter fueled by getting turnovers and attacking the basket
— John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) April 11, 2021
COAST TO COAST KEMBA#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/5IbBNi0p3J
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 11, 2021
Nuggets lead 79-74 after three
Brown – 16 points
Tatum – 14 points
Smart – 14 points
Walker – 11 points
Celtics – 5-27 three-pointers
Celtics – 8 TOs
Jokic – 17/9/11
Porter – 17 points
Campazzo – 14 points
Barton – 12 points
Nuggets – 8-25 three-pointers
Nuggets – 7 TOs
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 11, 2021
Fourth quarter
THEY ARE DOING IT AGAIN, FOLKS
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 11, 2021
#Celtics run is 20-1
— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 11, 2021
31-3 now. They turned a 14-point deficit into a 14-point lead in less than 9 minutes. https://t.co/kCMWYaveKZ
— Jack Bardsley (@bb4jbards) April 11, 2021
all around BIG play pic.twitter.com/ta0otmb4mJ
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 11, 2021
Tatum drains the 👌
25-3 run for the Celtics! pic.twitter.com/k0paRtYJqH
— NBA TV (@NBATV) April 11, 2021
Jayson Tatum is up to 26 points and 9 rebounds on 8-of-22 FG.
The Celtics are on a 31-5 run going back to the third quarter.
— Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 11, 2021
Celtics win 105-87
Tatum – 28 points, 10 rebounds
Brown – 20 points
Smart – 14 points
Walker – 14 points
Celtics – 7 blocks
Celtics – 9 turnovers
Jokic – 17/10/11
Porter – 22 points
Campazzo – 14 points
Nuggets – 36.4% shooting
Nuggets – 8-34 three-pointers
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 11, 2021