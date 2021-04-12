4/12/21 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

There may not be a team in baseball that has had more trouble getting into a rhythm this season than the New York Mets (2-3). COVID issues with Washington and a rainout yesterday mean that the Mets have played just five games over their first 11 days of the season, adding three doubleheaders to the back half of their schedule. The Mets are hoping to dodge the raindrops tonight as they are set to begin a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies (6-3). First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send left-hander David Peterson (0-1, 13.50 ERA) to the mound tonight. Peterson was hit hard by the Phillies last Wednesday, giving up six runs in 4+ innings to suffer his first loss of the year. Philadelphia will counter with righty Chase Anderson (0-1, 3.60 ERA). Anderson’s last start came against the Mets last Tuesday, where he gave up two runs in five innings to suffer his first loss of 2021.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: