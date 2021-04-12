Connor Hellebuyck records his 22nd shutout of the NHL season

Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, MI picked up his 22nd National Hockey League career shutout on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets netminder made 19 saves in a dominant 5-0 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

Hellebuyck made six saves in the first period, eight saves in the second period, and five saves in the third period. Three Canadiens led the team with three shots on goal each. They were Corey Perry of Peterborough, Ontario, Jeff Petry of Ann Arbour, MI, and Joel Edmundson of Brandon, Manitoba. Perry also led the Canadiens in penalty minutes as he took a 10-minute misconduct penalty at 6:17 of the third period.

Three Jets players had multi-point games. They were Andrew Copp of Ann Arbor, MI, Nikolaj Ehlers of Aalborg, Denmark, and Mathieu Perreault of Drummondville, Quebec. Ehlers, Copp, and Perreault each had one goal and one assist for two points. The other Jets to score were Paul Stastny of Quebec City, Quebec, and Derek Forbort of Duluth, MN.

On the season, Hellebuyck now has a record of 20 wins, 10 regulation losses, and three losses in extra time. He also has two shutouts, a goals against average of 2.45, and a save percentage of .921. Hellebuyck’s other shutout this season came in a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on March 22. Speaking of the Canucks, they now have 25 cases of coronavirus and have not played since March 24. They are back practicing, with the hope that they will play the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Hellebuyck meanwhile has been a workhorse for the Jets this season. He leads the NHL in minutes played (1960), saves (934), and save attempts (1014).

The Jets are in second place in the North Division with 53 points. At 25 wins, 13 regulation losses, and three losses in extra time, they trail the Toronto Maple Leafs by six points, and are one point up on the third-place Oilers.