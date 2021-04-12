The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Adriano Moraes +525 over Demetrius Johnson
Notable New Champions:
- WBO World Light Heavyweight Champion: Joe Smith Jr.
- Lion Fight North American Female Lightweight Champion: Taylor McClatchie
- WBC International Silver Bantamweight Champion: Ukashir Farooq
- WBA World Female Bantamweight Champion: Shannon Courtenay
Going Forward:
- Like a Champ: Mighty Mouse is just the best. After taking a horrific knee to the face by Adriano Moraes while on the ground and trying to get to his feet, Demetrious Johnson had no excuses, and even said that he loved that rule and would have done the same if he was in that position. That’s how you take a loss. Still one of the best to ever do it.
- Buy Low on DAZN? DAZN, previously in some pretty dire financial trouble, is now on stable enough footing to potentially go public.
- Well, Let’s Run it Back, I guess: Another weekend, another dodgy-scored fight. Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov tussled for the vacant WBO world Light Heavyweight championship in which one fighter was going to walk away a world champion for the first time in their career…and it appears it was the wrong fighter. Smith was much more passive and used the ropes far too often, while Vlasov controlled more of the tempo, but Smith was awarded the controversial decision and is the world championship, but I’d like to see Vlasov get another shot in front of different judges.