Tim Locastro sets MLB record for most consecutive stolen bases to start a career

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro of Syracuse, NY set the Major League Baseball record on Saturday for the most consecutive stolen bases to start a career without being caught stealing. Locastro recorded his 28th consecutive stolen base to begin his career in an 8-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ.

Locastro’s record-breaking stolen base came in the sixth inning off of Reds relief pitcher Carson Fullmer. Locastro initially singled to lead off the inning, and then stole second base on the very next pitch. He would advance to third base on a wild pitch, and then score the Diamondbacks’ seventh run of the game on a Christian Walker sacrifice fly.

It was an outstanding game for Locastro overall. That is because he collected four hits in five at bats, and scored two runs. All of Locastro’s hits were singles, and it was his second stolen base of the season. Locastro’s first stolen base of 2021 came in a 4-2 Diamondbacks loss to the San Diego Padres on April 2.

Ironically in the Diamondbacks game against the Reds on Saturday, Locastro was picked off at first base. However, after video review, Locastro was called safe.

Locastro has played in every game this season for Arizona. In 10 games, he has batted .265 with one home run, two runs batted in, five runs scored, nine hits, two stolen bases, one walk, a .306 on base percentage, .353 slugging percentage, 12 total bases, and one hit by pitch.

This is Locastro’s fifth season in the National League. He had one stolen base with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, four stolen bases with the Dodgers in 2018, 17 stolen bases with the Diamondbacks in 2019, and four stolen bases with the Diamondbacks in 2020.

Tim Raines of the Montreal Expos held the old record of most consecutive stolen bases to start a career. He had 27 straight successful stolen bases from 1979 to 1981.