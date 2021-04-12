UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Apr 12/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|970
|2
|5
|3
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|817.5
|3
|8
|5
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|750.5
|4
|4
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|743
|4
|6
|10
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|743
|6
|2
|4
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|700.5
|7
|17
|8
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|700
|8
|3
|7
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|693
|9
|7
|2W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|620.5
|10
|9
|11
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|576
|11
|24
|14
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|567
|12
|NR
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|552
|13
|10
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|534.5
|14
|15
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|523.5
|15
|19
|3W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|506
|16
|16
|4W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|476
|17
|13
|6
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|473.5
|18
|12
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|455
|19
|20
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|418
|20
|26
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|396
|21
|21
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|389
|22
|31
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|377
|23
|25
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|375
|24
|14
|9
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|372
|25
|28
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|371.5
|26
|18
|13
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|366
|27
|29
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|364
|28
|43
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|357
|29
|21
|12
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|356.5
|30
|35
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|353
|31
|23
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|350
|32
|34
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|337
|33
|37
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|328
|34
|36
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|321.5
|35
|33
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|313.5
|36
|38
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|300
|37
|45
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|299.5
|38
|32
|5W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Flyweight
|298
|39
|27
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|296
|40
|50
|Song Yadong
|Featherweight
|289
|41
|48
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|280
|42
|53
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|279
|42
|11
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|279
|44
|41
|15
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|273
|44
|51
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|273
|46
|56
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|271
|47
|47
|7W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|270.5
|48
|61
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|263
|49
|39
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|246
|50
|57
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|243.5
|51
|155
|Grant Dawson
|Lightweight
|242
|52
|70
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight
|241
|53
|67
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|240
|54
|49
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|235.5
|55
|60
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|232.5
|56
|96
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|230
|56
|39
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|230
|58
|66
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|226
|59
|76
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|224.5
|60
|59
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|221
|61
|62
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|217
|62
|256
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|215
|63
|52
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Lightweight
|213
|64
|121
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|212.5
|65
|68
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|211
|66
|46
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|210
|67
|65
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|208
|68
|54
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|207.5
|69
|58
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|206.5
|70
|81
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|205
|70
|44
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|205
|72
|91
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|202.5
|73
|64
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|200.5
|74
|123
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|200
|74
|82
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|200
|76
|73
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|197.5
|77
|NR
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|196
|78
|75
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|193.5
|79
|78
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|192
|80
|70
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|190.5
|81
|249
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|190
|81
|87
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|190
|81
|83
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|190
|84
|98
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|187
|85
|110
|Chris Daukaus
|Heavyweight
|184
|86
|73
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|183
|87
|72
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|181
|88
|132
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|180
|89
|85
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|179
|90
|68
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|178.5
|91
|NR
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|177.5
|92
|94
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|177
|92
|118
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|177
|94
|155
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|176.5
|95
|77
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|176
|96
|93
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|175.5
|97
|85
|Ricky Simon
|Featherweight
|174.5
|98
|101
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|171
|99
|54
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|170
|100
|123
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|168
|100
|102
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|168
|102
|264
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|167
|103
|112
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|163
|103
|111
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|163
|105
|130
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|160.5
|106
|63
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|160
|107
|78
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|159
|108
|134
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|157
|109
|191
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|156.5
|110
|104
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|155
|111
|115
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|152
|112
|115
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|151
|112
|92
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|151
|114
|120
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|150
|115
|98
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|149.5
|116
|142
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|149
|117
|118
|10W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|148.5
|118
|96
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|148
|118
|144
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|148
|120
|127
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|147
|120
|142
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|147
|122
|279
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|146
|123
|95
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|140.5
|124
|127
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|140
|125
|126
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|138.5
|126
|90
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|138
|127
|112
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|137
|128
|108
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|135
|128
|152
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|135
|128
|154
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|135
|131
|131
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|134.5
|132
|102
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|134
|132
|134
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|134
|132
|159
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|134
|135
|NR
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|133.5
|136
|308
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|133
|137
|138
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|131
|138
|127
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|130
|138
|164
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|130
|138
|112
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|130
|141
|122
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|129.5
|142
|147
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|129
|143
|80
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|128
|144
|117
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|124.5
|145
|153
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|123.5
|146
|107
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|123
|147
|175
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|121
|147
|140
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|121
|149
|177
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|120
|149
|137
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|120
|151
|144
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|119
|152
|104
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|117.5
|153
|166
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|116
|153
|185
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|116
|155
|186
|Alexander Romanov
|Heavyweight
|115
|155
|186
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|115
|157
|155
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|114.5
|158
|177
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|114
|159
|170
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|113
|160
|160
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|112.5
|161
|193
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|112
|161
|138
|Brian Kelleher
|Featherweight
|112
|161
|193
|Herbert Burns
|Lightweight
|112
|161
|123
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|112
|161
|193
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|112
|166
|163
|8W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|110
|166
|177
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|110
|166
|294
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|110
|166
|198
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|Welterweight
|110
|170
|136
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|109.5
|171
|200
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|109
|172
|150
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|108.5
|173
|165
|13W
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|108
|173
|202
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|108
|173
|202
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|108
|176
|184
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|106.5
|177
|166
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|106
|177
|388
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|106
|177
|89
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|106
|180
|186
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|105
|180
|140
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|105
|182
|104
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|104
|182
|155
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|104
|184
|206
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|103
|184
|213
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Welterweight
|103
|186
|166
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|102
|186
|217
|Joaquin Buckley
|Middleweight
|102
|188
|160
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|101
|188
|213
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|101
|190
|177
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|100.5
|191
|491
|Mateusz Gamrot
|Lightweight
|100
|192
|149
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|99
|193
|227
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|98
|193
|324
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|98
|193
|227
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|98
|196
|232
|Ilia Topuria
|Featherweight
|96
|196
|369
|Miranda Maverick
|Women’s Flyweight
|96
|196
|232
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|96
|199
|151
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|95.5
|199
|182
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|95.5
|201
|177
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|95
|201
|186
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|95
|203
|172
|Gabriel Benitez
|Lightweight
|94
|203
|169
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|94
|203
|238
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|94
|203
|227
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|94
|203
|198
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|94
|208
|243
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|92
|208
|132
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|92
|208
|208
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|92
|211
|197
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|91
|211
|213
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|91
|211
|241
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|91
|214
|294
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|90
|215
|172
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|89.5
|216
|249
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|89
|216
|222
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|89
|218
|222
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|88.5
|219
|232
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|88
|220
|160
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|87
|220
|254
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|87
|220
|308
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|87
|223
|333
|Adrian Yanez
|Bantamweight
|85
|223
|257
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|85
|225
|182
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Heavyweight
|84
|226
|147
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|82.5
|226
|247
|11W
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|82.5
|228
|224
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|82
|228
|232
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|82
|228
|200
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|82
|228
|238
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|82
|228
|232
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|82
|228
|248
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|82
|234
|264
|Damon Jackson
|Bantamweight
|81
|234
|172
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|81
|234
|230
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|81
|237
|269
|Jiri Prochazka
|Light Heavyweight
|80
|237
|224
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|80
|237
|209
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|80
|240
|257
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|79
|240
|264
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|79
|242
|186
|14W
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|78
|242
|298
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|78
|244
|271
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|77
|245
|175
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|76.5
|245
|396
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|76.5
|245
|191
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|76.5
|248
|232
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|76
|249
|202
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|75.5
|249
|193
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|75.5
|251
|146
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|75
|252
|262
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|74
|252
|279
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|74
|252
|202
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|74
|255
|217
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|73
|255
|209
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|73
|257
|284
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|72
|257
|284
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|72
|257
|284
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|72
|260
|273
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|71
|261
|275
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|70
|261
|288
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|70
|261
|251
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|70
|261
|213
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|70
|261
|269
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|70
|266
|282
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|69
|266
|287
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|69
|268
|206
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|68.5
|269
|468
|Impa Kasanganay
|Welterweight
|68
|269
|243
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|269
|241
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|68
|269
|217
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|68
|269
|279
|Rick Glenn
|Lightweight
|68
|274
|264
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|67
|274
|251
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|67
|276
|NR
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|66.5
|276
|369
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|66.5
|278
|296
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|66
|278
|296
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|66
|280
|298
|Phil Hawes
|Middleweight
|65
|280
|217
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|65
|282
|211
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|64.5
|283
|292
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|64
|284
|273
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|63
|284
|263
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|63
|286
|302
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|62
|286
|211
|Jeremy Stephens
|Lightweight
|62
|286
|264
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|62
|286
|NR
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|62
|290
|217
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|61.5
|291
|278
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|61
|292
|257
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|60.5
|293
|491
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|60
|293
|305
|Jonathan Pearce
|Lightweight
|60
|293
|305
|L’udovit Klein
|Featherweight
|60
|293
|NR
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|60
|293
|491
|Trevin Jones
|Bantamweight
|60
|298
|257
|15W
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|59.5
|299
|NR
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|59
|299
|230
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|59
|301
|238
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|58
|302
|243
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|57
|303
|251
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|56
|303
|275
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|56
|303
|301
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|56
|303
|310
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|56
|307
|288
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|55.5
|308
|311
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|55
|308
|316
|Amir Albazi
|Flyweight
|55
|308
|304
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|55
|308
|316
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|55
|308
|316
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|55
|308
|316
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|55
|314
|324
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|54
|314
|333
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|54
|314
|324
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|54
|314
|324
|Mounir Lazzez
|Welterweight
|54
|314
|324
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|54
|319
|329
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|50.5
|320
|302
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|50
|320
|331
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|50
|320
|305
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|50
|320
|491
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|50
|320
|333
|Jordan Leavitt
|Lightweight
|50
|320
|275
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|50
|320
|333
|Manon Fiorot
|Women’s Flyweight
|50
|320
|333
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|50
|328
|288
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49.5
|329
|298
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|49
|329
|257
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|49
|329
|316
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|49
|329
|444
|Matthew Semelsberger
|Welterweight
|49
|329
|341
|Nathan Maness
|Bantamweight
|49
|329
|341
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|49
|335
|292
|Kevin Aguilar
|Lightweight
|48
|335
|346
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|48
|337
|361
|Omar Morales
|Featherweight
|47
|338
|332
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46.5
|338
|282
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|46.5
|340
|350
|Dustin Jacoby
|Light Heavyweight
|46
|340
|333
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|46
|342
|354
|Christian Aguilera
|Welterweight
|45
|342
|348
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|45
|342
|468
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|45
|342
|354
|Kay Hanson
|Women’s Strawweight
|45
|342
|354
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|45
|342
|348
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|45
|342
|354
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|45
|342
|333
|Sasha Palatnikov
|Welterweight
|45
|350
|243
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|44.5
|351
|361
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|44
|352
|288
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|43.5
|352
|316
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweight
|43.5
|352
|311
|12W
|Nina Nunes
|Women’s Strawweight
|43.5
|355
|311
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|43
|356
|366
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Middleweight
|42
|356
|341
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|42
|358
|316
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|41
|359
|369
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|40
|359
|354
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|40
|359
|354
|Modestas Bukauskas
|Light Heavyweight
|40
|362
|314
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|38
|362
|350
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|362
|350
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|38
|362
|333
|Julio Arce
|Bantamweight
|38
|362
|378
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|38
|367
|314
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|37.5
|368
|379
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|37
|369
|329
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|36.5
|370
|380
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|36
|370
|380
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|36
|370
|437
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|36
|370
|380
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|36
|374
|368
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|35
|375
|366
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|34
|376
|369
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|33
|376
|369
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|33
|376
|341
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|33
|379
|341
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|30
|380
|388
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|29
|380
|364
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|29
|382
|254
|Sam Alvey
|Middleweight
|28.5
|383
|391
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|28
|383
|361
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|28
|383
|391
|Mike Davis
|Lightweight
|28
|383
|391
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|28
|387
|397
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|26
|387
|397
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|26
|387
|388
|Roman Dolidze
|Middleweight
|26
|390
|364
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|25.5
|390
|369
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|25.5
|392
|384
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|25
|392
|346
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|25
|392
|369
|Yorgan De Castro
|Heavyweight
|25
|395
|397
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Flyweight
|24
|396
|377
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|23.5
|397
|403
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|22
|398
|385
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|20.5
|399
|407
|Casey O’Neill
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|399
|407
|Cory McKenna
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|399
|407
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|20
|399
|407
|Dricus du Plessis
|Middleweight
|20
|399
|491
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|20
|399
|407
|John Castaneda
|Bantamweight
|20
|399
|407
|Lara Procopio
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|399
|407
|Luigi Vendramini
|Lightweight
|20
|399
|407
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|399
|407
|Ronnie Lawrence
|Bantamweight
|20
|399
|384
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|20
|399
|NR
|Uros Medic
|Lightweight
|20
|411
|418
|Carlos Felipe
|Heavyweight
|19
|411
|418
|Danilo Marques
|Light Heavyweight
|19
|411
|418
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|19
|411
|386
|Gian Villante
|Heavyweight
|19
|411
|433
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|19
|411
|418
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|19
|411
|418
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Flyweight
|19
|418
|423
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|418
|407
|Jason Witt
|Welterweight
|18
|418
|423
|Jordan Wright
|Middleweight
|18
|418
|423
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|18
|418
|423
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|418
|302
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|418
|423
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|418
|423
|Maxim Grishin
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|418
|423
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|Heavyweight
|18
|418
|407
|William Knight
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|428
|369
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|17
|428
|433
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|17
|428
|405
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|17
|428
|405
|Youssef Zalal
|Featherweight
|17
|432
|387
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|433
|404
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|15.5
|434
|433
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|15
|435
|438
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|13
|435
|438
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Flyweight
|13
|435
|423
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|13
|435
|438
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|13
|438
|423
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|12
|440
|525
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|10
|440
|444
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|10
|440
|444
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|10
|440
|444
|Bill Algeo
|Featherweight
|10
|440
|444
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|10
|440
|444
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|10
|440
|444
|Francisco Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|10
|440
|444
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|10
|440
|444
|Guram Kutateladze
|Lightweight
|10
|440
|444
|Ike Villanueva
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|440
|444
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|10
|440
|491
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|440
|444
|Kanako Murata
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|440
|444
|Kyle Daukaus
|Middleweight
|10
|440
|NR
|Luis Saldana
|Featherweight
|10
|440
|442
|Maki Pitolo
|Middleweight
|10
|440
|444
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|440
|NR
|Mike Jackson
|Welterweight
|10
|440
|444
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|440
|468
|Montserrat Ruiz
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|440
|444
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|10
|440
|444
|Ode Osbourne
|Featherweight
|10
|440
|444
|Parker Porter
|Heavyweight
|10
|440
|433
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|440
|NR
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Middleweight
|10
|440
|444
|Tafon Nchukwi
|Middleweight
|10
|440
|444
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|Flyweight
|10
|440
|444
|Timur Valiev
|Featherweight
|10
|440
|444
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|10
|440
|444
|Tony Kelley
|Bantamweight
|10
|440
|444
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|10
|471
|NR
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|9
|471
|468
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|9
|471
|468
|Anthony Birchak
|Bantamweight
|9
|471
|468
|Danny Chavez
|Featherweight
|9
|471
|468
|Dusko Todorovic
|Middleweight
|9
|471
|NR
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|9
|471
|397
|Irwin Rivera
|Bantamweight
|9
|471
|468
|John Allan
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|471
|468
|Joselyne Edwards
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|471
|468
|Kai Kamaka III
|Featherweight
|9
|471
|468
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|471
|468
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|471
|483
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|471
|468
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Middleweight
|9
|471
|468
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|9
|471
|468
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|9
|487
|483
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Middleweight
|8
|487
|483
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|8
|487
|226
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|8
|490
|443
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|6.5
|491
|488
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|5
|491
|488
|Justin Jaynes
|Lightweight
|5
|491
|488
|Vince Morales
|Featherweight
|5
|494
|491
|Aalon Cruz
|Lightweight
|0
|494
|491
|Aaron Phillips
|Bantamweight
|0
|494
|491
|Alan Baudot
|Heavyweight
|0
|494
|491
|Alexander Munoz
|Lightweight
|0
|494
|491
|Andreas Michailidis
|Middleweight
|0
|494
|491
|Andreas Michailidis
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|494
|491
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|494
|491
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Middleweight
|0
|494
|NR
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|494
|491
|Cameron Else
|Bantamweight
|0
|494
|NR
|Carlos Ulberg
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|494
|NR
|Cheyanne Buys
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|494
|491
|Cody Durden
|Flyweight
|0
|494
|491
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|494
|491
|Drako Rodriguez
|Bantamweight
|0
|494
|491
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|Middleweight
|0
|494
|NR
|Fabio Cherant
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|494
|491
|Gaetano Pirrello
|Bantamweight
|0
|494
|NR
|Gloria de Paula
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|494
|491
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|494
|NR
|Harry Hunsucker
|Heavyweight
|0
|494
|NR
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|Lightweight
|0
|494
|491
|Jacob Malkoun
|Middleweight
|0
|494
|491
|Jai Herbert
|Lightweight
|0
|494
|491
|Jamey Simmons
|Bantamweight
|0
|494
|491
|Jamie Pickett
|Middleweight
|0
|494
|491
|Jared Gooden
|Welterweight
|0
|494
|491
|Jared Vanderaa
|Heavyweight
|0
|494
|491
|Jerome Rivera
|Flyweight
|0
|494
|391
|Jesse Strader
|Bantamweight
|0
|494
|491
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|494
|491
|Johnny Munoz
|Bantamweight
|0
|494
|491
|Jordan Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|494
|491
|Josh Parisian
|Heavyweight
|0
|494
|491
|Joshua Culibao
|Featherweight
|0
|494
|491
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|494
|NR
|JP Buys
|Flyweight
|0
|494
|491
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|494
|491
|KB Bhullar
|Middleweight
|0
|494
|491
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|0
|494
|491
|Kevin Natividad
|Bantamweight
|0
|494
|491
|Lilya Shakirova
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|494
|491
|Louis Cosce
|Welterweight
|0
|494
|491
|Malcolm Gordon
|Flyweight
|0
|494
|491
|Manel Kape
|Flyweight
|0
|494
|NR
|Marcelo Rojo
|Featherweight
|0
|494
|491
|Mark Striegl
|Bantamweight
|0
|494
|491
|Martin Day
|Featherweight
|0
|494
|491
|Mason Jones
|Lightweight
|0
|494
|NR
|Miesha Tate
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|494
|491
|Niklas Stolze
|Welterweight
|0
|494
|491
|Philip Rowe
|Welterweight
|0
|494
|491
|Philipe Lins
|Heavyweight
|0
|494
|NR
|Rafa Garcia
|Lightweight
|0
|494
|491
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|Welterweight
|0
|494
|491
|Ray Rodriguez
|Bantamweight
|0
|494
|NR
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|494
|491
|Roque Martinez
|Heavyweight
|0
|494
|491
|Sam Hughes
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|494
|491
|Sarah Alpar
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|494
|491
|Sergey Morozov
|Bantamweight
|0
|494
|491
|Stephanie Egger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|494
|491
|Steve Garcia
|Featherweight
|0
|494
|491
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|0
|494
|491
|T.J. Laramie
|Bantamweight
|0
|494
|491
|Victor Rodriguez
|Bantamweight
|0
|494
|491
|Victoria Leonardo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|494
|NR
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|494
|491
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Flyweight
|0
|494
|491
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Flyweight
|0
Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings
