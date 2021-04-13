4/13/21 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition

The New York Mets (2-3) just can’t catch a break. The MLB season is now 12 days old and the Mets have played just five games thanks to a series of postponements and rainouts, leaving them with plenty of games to make up. One of those will come today as the Mets open their four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies (6-3) with a doubleheader this afternoon after yesterday’s opener was washed out. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field while Game 2 won’t start before 7:10 p.m.

Game 1 will see the Mets start right-hander Taijuan Walker (0-0, 3.00 ERA), who made his Mets’ debut last Thursday by allowing two runs in six innings against the Miami Marlins. Walker received a no-decision in the contest as the Mets eventually walked off with a win in controversial fashion. The Phillies will counter with righty Chase Anderson (0-1, 3.60 ERA), whose only start this season came last Tuesday against the Mets. Anderson gave up two runs in five innings to suffer the loss.

The nightcap will see the Mets go back to right-hander Marcus Stroman (1-0, 1.42 ERA), who tossed just seven pitches on Sunday against the Miami Marlins in a game that should have never been started. Philadelphia will counter with its ace, righty Aaron Nola (0-0, 2.53 ERA). Nola’s last start came against the Mets last Wednesday, where he allowed one run in four innings before being chased due to a high pitch count. The Phillies ended up winning the game 8-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Pre-Game Notes: