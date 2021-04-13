Anthony Stolarz sets Ducks franchise record for most saves in a shutout

Anthony Stolarz of Edison, NJ made Anaheim Ducks franchise history on Monday. In making 46 saves, Stolarz made the most saves in a Ducks game while recording a shutout according to Dan Arritt of nhl.com. At the end of the night, the Ducks defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-0 from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

Stolarz made 14 saves in the first period, 17 saves in the second period, and 15 saves in the third period. Ryan Donato of Scituate, MA, and six-time NHL All-Star and 2017 Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns of Barrie, Ontario, led the Sharks with six shots on goal.

Jonas Hiller of Felben-Wellhausen, Switzerland had 45 saves for the Ducks in a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on December 20, 2010. Meanwhile, Dominic Roussel of Hull, Quebec had 45 saves for the Ducks in a 1-0 Ducks win over the Colorado Avalanche on December 22, 1998.

Ben Scrivens of Spruce Grove, Alberta has the NHL regular season record for most saves with a shutout. He had 59 saves for the Edmonton Oilers in blanking the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on January 29, 2014. Meanwhile, the NHL playoff record for most saves with a shutout belongs to Dominik Hasek of Pardubice, Czech Republic, who had 70 saves for the Buffalo Sabres against the New Jersey Devils in game six of the 1994 Eastern Conference quarterfinals, in a 1-0 Sabres win. That game went into quadruple overtime.

In the Ducks win over the Sharks on Monday, Alexander Volkov of Moscow, Russia scored twice, while Max Comtois of Longueuil, Quebec also had a multi-point game with one goal and one assist for two points. Rickard Rakell of Sollentuna, Sweden also scored for the Ducks.

This was the third shutout in Stolarz’s career. His previous two shutouts were with the Philadelphia Flyers. On December 11, 2016, Stolarz made 28 saves in a 1-0 Flyers win over the Detroit Red Wings. Then on January 29, 2019, he made 38 saves in a 1-0 Flyers win over the New York Rangers.

On the season, Stolarz has a record of two wins and one loss with the Ducks. He has a goals against average of 2.17, and a save percentage of .939.