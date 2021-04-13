Fighters of the Week

1. Adriano Moraes: In a move that’s perfectly legal in ONE, Moraes turned off the lights of Demetrious Johnson, one of the best to ever do it, with a grounded knee right to the mush to stun one of the all-time greats at ONE’s debut on TNT and retain his ONE Flyweight title.

2. Marvin Vettori: Well, it appears Kevin Holland and wrestlers are not a good mix. Vettori gave Holland absolutely nothing, the same way that Derek Brunson did. Brunson noticed, by the way.

3. Arnold Allen: In a very intriguing matchup in the featherweight division, Allen won his tenth fight in a row, 8th in the UFC, and a title shot has to be coming.

4. Ryan Bader: Avenged his loss to Lyoto Machida after nine years with a dominant wrestling performance, not letting the striker get anything off and advancing to the semifinals in Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix.

5. Jaron Ennis: Made quick work of Sergey Lipinets in the main event of PBC on Showtime in a very, very impressive showing.

6. Jerwin Ancajas: Successfully defended his IBF Junior Bantamweight title after 16 months away from the ring, dropping Jonathan Javier Rodriguez in the 8th round en route to a unanimous decision victory on Showtime.

7. Rodtang Jitmuangnon: Muay Thai on primetime on TNT. Hell yes. Jitmuangnon defeated Danial Williams at ONE’s inaugural TNT event.

8. Efe Ajagba: Put on a head-turner in the co-main event on Showtime. Literally.

9. Conor Benn: Well, I thought Samuel Vargas would present an interesting stylistic challenge for him, and it lasted less than one full round before Benn dispatched of him in the main event on Matchroom.

10. Savannah Marshall: The hard-hitting middleweight defended her WBO world title, knocking out Maria Lindberg in the third round, and called out “soft-punching” Claressa Shields and accused her of running. At the very least, I’d like Shields to face a fighter with some pop. That kind of power is very uncommon in the women’s game.

11. Shannon Courtenay: The new WBA World Women’s champion at bantamweight, defeating Ebanie Bridges in London Saturday on Matchroom.

12. Kennedy Maciel: Won both his main event black belt match at Fight To Win 169, slapping on a rear-naked choke on Josh Cisneros, and also a fight of the night bonus.

13. Eimantas Stanionis: Stayed undefeated with a win over Thomas Dulorme on the PBC card on Showtime Saturday.

14. Taylor McClatchie: Claimed the inaugural Lion Fight North American Lightweight title, besting Angela Whitley over five rounds in the main event of Lion fight 65.

15. Junpei Sano: The main event victor of Krush Ex 2021 Volume 2, knocking out Yuji in the third round.