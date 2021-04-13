The HOVG Podcast: Bill Hetrick

By The Hall of Very Good | April 13, 2021 1:59 am

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Bill Hetrick.

The co-founder of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum (and big time memorabilia collector!) talks to the boys about his massive collection of autographed baseballs, spending time with the likes of Warren Spahn, Vin Scully, Hank Aaron, the New York Mets famed “Million Dollar Outfield” and, of course, those late night trips to IHOP with The Famous San Diego Chicken.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

A Virtual Visit to The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Museum

1984 Jackson Mets were LOADED. pic.twitter.com/iO3Cw6T71M — Bill Hetrick (@Dolphan_Bill) April 5, 2021

Mets Building a Foundation to Last for Years to Come

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Sports Collectors Daily and Teambrown Apparel.