Igor Shesterkin records first career NHL shutout

It was a memorable Tuesday for New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin of Moscow, Russia, as he picked up his first career National Hockey League shutout. The 25-year-old netminder made 27 saves as the Rangers defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-0 from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Shesterkin made 10 saves in the first period, eight saves in the second period, and nine saves in the third period. Defenceman Will Butcher of Sun Prairie, WI led the Devils with four shots on goal.

Offensively for the Rangers, they were led in scoring by Pavel Buchnevich of Cherepovets, Russia, and Adam Fox of Jericho, NY. Buchnevich had one goal and one assist for two points, while Fox had two assists. The other Rangers to score a goal were Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia, and Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden.

This is Shesterkin’s second NHL season with the Rangers since he was selected by the team in the fourth round, 118th overall, in the 2014 National Hockey League Entry Draft. So far in 2019-20, he has a record of 11 wins, nine regulation losses, three losses in extra time, a goals against average of 2.35, and a save percentage of .924.

Shesterkin was part of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team that won a gold medal in men’s ice hockey at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang. However, Shesterkin did not play any games as he was third on the depth chart behind Vasili Koshechkin of Tolyatti, and Ilya Sorokin of Mezhdurechensk.

During the 2020-21 NHL season, Shesterkin has been sharing the workload with another Russian goaltender in Alexandar Georgiev. Shesterkin has played 22 games for the Rangers and Georgiev has played 15.

With 14 games left in the regular season, the Rangers are in still in playoff contention in the East Division. At 20 wins, 16 regulation losses, and six losses in extra time for 46 points, they are four points back of the Boston Bruins for a playoff spot.