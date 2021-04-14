Watchon SRH vs RCB: IPL T20 Live Streaming Cricket Reddit 2021 Online Free TV HD

Cricket viewers in the United States can watch Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) live coverage on Willow TV Channel, and SuperSport will telecast live coverage of Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 14) in Sub-Saharan Africa; all matches live streamed on the SuperSport digital platform (Website, App) and Showmax Pro. Cricket viewers in Canada can watch IPL 14 on Willow TV.

Match Time (ET) Live Stream Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 AM Watch Here

The IPL 2021 will start on the 9th of April and fans are eager to know the ways to watch this mega event. Yes, the IPL 2021 was dominated by Mumbai Indians but this time, things look to turn all over. Right now, every single team is looking in red hot form and each of them is equal contenders to win the IPL 2021 title.

On top of that, we have done the hard work and have got you some really good ways that can help you stream the entire IPL 2021 Live stream event online.

Yes, it’s a mixture of paid, official, and one freeway that can help you decide from a variety of options.

Hotstar USA

Willow TV

Sling TV

Star Sports using VPN

Guide To Watch 2021 IPL T20 Live Streaming Reddit Online Free?

Search for best subreddits to watch IPL T20 Cricket live online. For each of the sports fans who are struggling to watch the IPL streaming from their homes, you don’t have to look elsewhere now.

We have compiled a list of some really good ways that can help you stream the IPL streaming, in an online way.

Star Sports

Yes, IPL will be in India and due to COVID-19, you won’t be able to visit the stadium. Under these circumstances, Star Sports will be the official streaming service provider for the IPL 2021.

The company has been standing for years now and it has offered quality streaming services to almost every single streaming provider.

Additionally, the quality of streaming from Star Sports has also been on the better end. Here, you will get the best of all quality in every case.

Also, Star Sports has gone well ahead in the device compatibility section too. Here, you can make use of almost every device and you will get stunning compatibility, in every case.

Now, the plans of Star Sports especially Hotstar is on the lesser end. You can pay 400 Rs for a year and you will get access to sports channels, entertainment, and movie shows.

Channel 9

For the people of Bangladesh who have got the ambition to watch IPL 2021 Live Stream Online, you can use Channel 9 to watch the IPL Games online.

Channel 9 has been in the broadcasting industry for plenty of years and they have delivered streaming of the utmost quality.

Now, with Channel 9, you can choose and access different packages as per your liking. Here, you can opt for the Channel 9 good packages and watch the entire IPL 2021 season from home.

In the device support section of Channel 9, they have developed support for almost all of the devices.

Here, you can make use of the Android devices along with the iOS ones and stream IPL 2021 matches, your way.

On top of that, there is a chance to get the Free trial where you can test the same and then go for the plans.

Fox Sports

Fox Sports has been the go-to streaming service provider for the people of Australia. Even Australians are die-hard cricket fans and the dreams are being fulfilled by Fox Sports.

This has been the company that’s running for years and has offered class services, every single time.

Now, for watching IPL 2021 Live Stream Online, you can choose Fox Sports without any trouble. Here, the company delivers different pricing options and you have got the opportunity to choose the plans and pricing at your convenience.

Additionally, the support for devices with Fox Sports is above par too. With the combination of quality and device support, you don’t have to look elsewhere and you can use Fox Sports for watching the 2021 IPL event.

Super Sports

South Africans are also a true fan of the IPL 2021 event and if you are eager to watch those games, Super Sports is one of those brilliant options.

This channel has broadcasted tons of cricket games and people have watched them in good quality.

Additionally, the support for devices with Super Sports is also above par, and here too, you will not face any of the troubles.

Eventually, you can browse different packages of Super Sports and see which of the plans are good ones for you.

Then, you can choose among different plans, get the better option and watch IPL events online, without issues.

Sky Sports

In New Zealand, the number of cricketing fans is on the rising curve and if you are serious to watch IPL 2021 Live Stream Online, Sky Sports is the choice.

Almost all sports lovers in New Zealand know Sky Sports and its impact. First of all, the platform offers the best and valuable pricing where you can choose the plans you like the most worthy.

Once you have decided on the same, then you can browse through different options and ultimately choose a better plan.

Additionally, the support for devices from Sky Sports is also above par. In this scenario, you can make use of almost every latest device and stream the contents, your way.

However, the company doesn’t deliver the free days of testing periods. You got to research well, and then choose the plans that you find most suitable.

BeIN Sport

Living in UAE and still have got the ambition to watch IPL 2021 Live Stream Online, BeIN Sport is the ultimate choice.

BeIN Sport comes with ample packages that can compel you to choose the packages that you like the most.

In this scenario, you can get the basic package, and still, you will get a chance to watch the IPL 2021 events online.

On top of that, the quality of streaming from this company has been above par too. You will get some of the most stunning quality, in every case.

The device support is also decent and you won’t face many of the device compatibility issues with BeIN Sports.

With this, you can sit back, relax and choose the plans you like the most worthy. Then, you can simply get the plans that are worthy enough for you.

Watch IPL T20 2021 Live Stream Online using Live Streaming Options

Other than the official streaming ways that do offer streaming services, we have got you the live streaming options.

Yes, these will be different from broadcasting ones where let’s go ahead and unveil every single option, one by one.

Sling TV

If you are willing to buy streaming services that are affordable and yet offer good streaming, Sling TV is the option for you.

You can get the Sling TV Orange package at the price of $35 for a month. This is one of those affordable packages that you will not find elsewhere.

Plus, Sling TV even offers a perfect balance of entertainment and sports channels.

Additionally, the quality of streaming with Sling TV has been above par in every case. Once you have a good speed internet connection, you can effortlessly watch the IPL:2021 event, without issues.

Also, the device support from Sling TV is, even more, better than most of the other services. Here, the company offers the latest device support so that you can use any device for streaming the contents online.

Lastly, to test services, Sling TV offers 7 days of free trial. Using the free trial, you can effortlessly test the Sling TV services. Once done, then you can purchase the Sling TV packages, as per your wish.

Reliance JioTV

If you live in India and you have got Reliance Jio Sim, then you can use it to watch IPL 2021 Live Stream Online.

In this scenario, Reliance Jio is the go-to option for people who love traveling and are eager to watch the IPL streaming.

Additionally, Reliance Jio offers good device support in every possible case. In this case, you can use almost every device and the support you will get is brilliant.

All you need here is Reliance JIO Internet and a working SIM. Once you have that, then you can use the Reliance JioTV app and watch IPL 2021 Live Stream Online, the best ever way.

FuboTV

FuboTV is among those quality streaming service providers that are known to offer good services. Here, you can get the basic family package at the price of $64.99 a month.

After getting those packages, you will get a fine balance of sports along with each of the entertainment shows.

Now, in such a scenario, FuboTV does offer brilliance over everything as they deliver content in HD quality format. The platform servers run 24×7 where it offers some quality streaming, in every case.

Additionally, the device support from FuboTV is also something that’s above par. In such a case, you will get value-added device support which can help you to use Android devices, iOS, and even laptops.

What’s more? FuboTV offers 7 days of the free testing period. With the free trial period, you have the power to test and even try FuboTV Services.

Once you are done with the testing, then you can simply go ahead, choose FuboTV and watch IPL 2021 Live Stream Online, your way.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu is another good streaming service provider that is known for offering decent services to every possible user.

Now, speaking about the pricing and plans of Hulu, it comes at a cost of below $50. Yes, this type of pricing is competitive and will give you the freedom to watch the content online.

The number of channels you will get with Hulu is also extraordinary and you can browse different channels for watching entertainment and sports.

On top of that, the device support from Hulu is something that’s extraordinary in every case.

Here, you will get world-class support for the devices whether you use Android devices or even iOS ones.

Hence, you can simply browse through different plans and see which ones are better for you.

Then, you can select a good plan and then watch the IPL 2021 event online, your way.

Watch T20 IPL 2021 Live Stream Online using Reddit

If you are someone who doesn’t need to spend money on streaming services then you can make use of the Reddit platform to watch IPL 2021 Live Stream Online.

In such a scenario, you will have to first create your very own Reddit account. Once you have done that, then you get to browse different subreddit sections.

Now, in browsing different subreddits, you can come across some subreddit that can offer you good IPL streaming.

Since it’s a free option, it might take you time to uncover and browse different links.

But, as and when you will browse those links, then things can become clearer for you.

With Reddit, you can use a good speed internet device and watch the entire IPL event, right from your home comfort, the better way.

Full Schedule of IPL 2021

SL No. Match Schedule Date and Time Venue 1 Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) April 9, Friday (7.30 PM) Chennai 2 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) April 10, Saturday (7.30 PM) Mumbai 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) April 11, Sunday (7.30 PM) Chennai 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) April 12, Monday (7.30 PM) Mumbai 5 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) April 13, Tuesday (7.30 PM) Chennai 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) April 14, Wednesday (7.30 PM) Chennai 7 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) April 15, Thursday (7.30 PM) Mumbai 8 Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) April 16, Friday (7.30 PM) Mumbai 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) April 17, Saturday (7.30 PM) Chennai 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) April 18, Sunday (3.30 PM) Chennai 11 Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) April 18, Sunday (7.30 PM) Mumbai 12 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) April 19, Monday (7.30 PM) Mumbai 13 Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) April 20, Tuesday (7.30 PM) Chennai 14 Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) April 21, Wednesday (3.30 PM) Chennai 15 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) April 21, Wednesday (7.30 PM) Mumbai 16 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) April 22, Thursday (7.30 PM) Mumbai 17 Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) April 23, Friday (7.30 PM) Chennai 18 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) April 24, Saturday (7.30 PM) Mumbai 19 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) April 25, Sunday (3.30 PM) Mumbai 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) April 25, Sunday (7.30 PM) Chennai 21 Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) April 26, Monday (7.30 PM) Ahmedabad 22 Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) April 27, Tuesday (7.30 PM) Ahmedabad 23 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) April 28, Wednesday (7.30 PM) Delhi 24 Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) April 29, Thursday (3.30 PM) Delhi 25 Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) April 29, Thursday (7.30 PM) Ahmedabad 26 Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) April 30, Friday (7.30 PM) Ahmedabad 27 Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) May 1, Saturday (7.30 PM) Delhi 28 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) May 2, Sunday (3.30 PM) Delhi 29 Punjab Kings (PBKS) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) May 2, Sunday (7.30 PM) Ahmedabad 30 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) May 3, Monday (7.30 PM) Ahmedabad 31 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) May 4, Tuesday (7.30 PM) Delhi 32 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) May 5, Wednesday (7.30 PM) Delhi 33 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) May 6, Thursday (7.30 PM) Ahmedabad 34 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) v Chennai Super Kings (CSK) May 7, Friday (7.30 PM) Delhi 35 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) v Delhi Capitals (DC) May 8, Saturday (3.30 PM) Ahmedabad 36 Rajasthan Royals (RR) v Mumbai Indians (MI) May 8, Saturday (7.30 PM) Delhi 37 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) v Punjab Kings (PBKS) May 9, Sunday (3.30 PM) Bengaluru 38 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) v Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) May 9, Sunday (7.30 PM) Kolkata 39 Mumbai Indians (MI) v Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) May 10, Monday (7.30 PM) Bengaluru 40 Delhi Capitals (DC) v Rajasthan Royals (RR) May 11, Tuesday (7.30 PM) Kolkata 41 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) v Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) May 12, Wednesday (7.30 PM) Bengaluru 42 Mumbai Indians (MI) v Punjab Kings (PBKS) May 13, Thursday (3.30 PM) Bengaluru 43 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) v Rajasthan Royals (RR) May 13, Thursday (7.30 PM) Kolkata 44 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) v Delhi Capitals (DC) May 14, Friday (7.30 PM) Kolkata 45 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) v Punjab Kings (PBKS) May 15, Saturday (7.30 PM) Bengaluru 46 Rajasthan Royals (RR) v Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) May 16, Sunday (3.30 PM) Kolkata 47 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) v Mumbai Indians (MI) May 16, Sunday (7.30 PM) Bengaluru 48 Delhi Capitals (DC) v Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) May 17, Monday (3.30 PM) Kolkata 49 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) v Rajasthan Royals (RR) May 18, Tuesday (3.30 PM) Bengaluru 50 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) v Punjab Kings (PBKS) May 19, Wednesday (3.30 PM) Bengaluru 51 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) v Mumbai Indians (MI) May 20, Thursday (3.30 PM) Kolkata 52 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) v Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) May 21, Friday (3.30 PM) Bengaluru 53 Delhi Capitals (DC) v Chennai Super Kings (CSK) May 21, Friday (7.30 PM) Kolkata 54 Punjab Kings (PBKS) v Rajasthan Royals (RR) May 22, Saturday (7.30 PM) Bengaluru 55 Mumbai Indians (MI) v Delhi Capitals (DC) May 23, Sunday (3.30 PM) Kolkata 56 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) v Chennai Super Kings (CSK) May 23, Sunday (7.30 PM) Kolkata 57 QUALIFIER 1 May 25, Tuesday (7.30 PM) Ahmedabad 58 ELIMINATOR May 26, Wednesday (7.30 PM) Ahmedabad 59 QUALIFIER 2 May 28, Friday (7.30 PM) Ahmedabad 60 FINAL May 30, Sunday (7.30 PM) Ahmedabad

IPL 2021 Teams & Players List

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

CSK Players List: MS Dhoni (c), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth

DELHI CPITALS

DC Players List: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings

READ | IPL 2021 Auction Live: CSK, DC, RCB, KKR, MI, KXIP, RR, SRH Squad All you need to know

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

RCB Players List: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

KKR Players List: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

MUMBAI INDIANS

MI Players List: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

SRH Players List: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

KINGS XI PUNJAB

Punjab Kings Players List: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

RR Players List: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

Points table

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR 1 Chennai Super Kings 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 0 — 4 Mumbai Indians 0 0 0 0 0 — 5 Punjab Kings 0 0 0 0 0 — 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 0 0 0 0 0 — 7 Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0 0 — 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 0 0 0 0 0 —

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

1) David Warner (C)

2) Wriddhiman Saha (WK)

3) Manish Pandey

4) Jonny Bairstow

5) Vijay Shankar

6) Abdul Samad

7) Jason Holder

8) Rashid Khan

9) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10) Sandeep Sharma/Shahbaz Nadeem

11) T. Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI

1) Virat Kohli (C)

2) Devdutt Padikkal

3) Rajat Patidar

4) Glenn Maxwell

5) AB de Villiers (wk)

6) Washington Sundar

7) Daniel Christian

8) Kyle Jamieson

9) Harshal Patel

10) Mohammad Siraj

11) Yuzvendra Chahal

Final Word of Mouth

IPL 2021 is just a few days away and the above streaming options are already at your service. Yes, regardless of where you live in the entire world, you can make use of any of the above options for watching the contents online.

On top of that, you even have the option to choose among the official broadcasters, live streaming services, and social media ones.

With this, you have the opportunity to select the options that you like the most. After that, you can choose your wishful streaming options and watch IPL 2021 Live Stream Online, without any sort of trouble or even issues.