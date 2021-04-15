For all those who want to know how to watch streaming services in New Zealand, TVNZ on Demand is a one-stop solution that helps you stream media content like TV shows, movies, and documentaries. Above all, you can access TVNZ on Demand on a wide range of devices to watch some of the best sports documentaries.

As a result, you can watch By the Balls, Catch Up, Chuck & Tito, and other popular documentaries without any hassle.

If you want to discover the best sports documentaries available for streaming on TVNZ on Demand, read this post in detail.

Best sports documentaries to watch on TVNZ on Demand

By the Balls

By the Balls is an impressive documentary that reveals some astonishing facts related to the historic 1987 Rugby World Cup victory. Through this documentary, you will realize how determined the Kiwi Rugby team players were to win the World Cup.

This informative documentary discusses the importance of different factors such as motivation, self-belief, and teamwork that help you tackle difficult situations with the right approach.

If you are a fan of former Rugby players like David Kirk, Grant Fox, etc. and want to know their perspectives regarding this epic moment of their lives , you must watch this marvelous documentary alongside your loved ones.

Catch Up

Catch Up is another impressive documentary that enables you to watch interviews of different sports personalities, including Justine Dupont, Dustyn Alt, etc. This sports documentary is surely a treat for viewers who like to watch action sports such as surfing, BMX, and mountain biking.

If you want to build your career in different action sports like mountain biking, surfing, etc., you should watch this documentary. Consequently, you will be in a better position to know about all the challenges associated with these sports proactively.

42 to 1

42 to 1 is an excellent sports documentary revolving around the famous boxing bout in 1990. Buster Douglas, a relatively unknown boxer, defeated then-unbeatable boxing legend Mike Tyson in this classic boxing match.

The best thing about that particular match was that Buster Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson in the 10th round. This documentary indicates that hard work always pays off and does not go in vain.

Chuck & Tito

Chuck & Tito is an exciting documentary that thoroughly describes the fascinating history and success of hybrid combat sport, MMA (Mixed Martial Arts).

In this documentary, you will see legendary MMA player Charles David Liddell’s viewpoints who brought fame to MMA in the US. Besides, you will have an opportunity to see another famous and one of the richest MMA fighters in the world, Tito Ortiz.

If you want to know what it takes to become a successful MMA fighter, watch this exclusive documentary.

Jordan Rides the Bus

Jordan Rides the Bus in an eye-catching documentary that explains why the famous sports icon of his time, Michael Jordan, decided to play another sport in Birmingham.

Therefore, all Michael Jordan fans should watch this documentary to see their role model in a new avatar.

Lance

Lance is another eye-opening documentary that delicately unveils the highs and lows of a famous American cyclist Lance Armstrong. Lance Armstrong was probably the only person in the history of cycling who has won the Tour De France tournament seven (7) times.

Surprisingly, he was considered as one of the most inspirational sports personalities at one point in his life. However, the doping scandal damaged his reputation a great deal, and eventually, he became an infamous athlete of all time.

If you want to know how Lance Armstrong became zero from hero stature within the span of a few years, watch Lance along with your family or friends.

Nature Boy

Nature Boy is an appealing documentary that portrays the life of a famous wrestler of his time, Tracey Rick Flair. If you perceive Rick Flair as your role model, you must watch this documentary to know about one of the most successful professional wrestlers.

Rick Flair was a big fan of another popular American wrestler Buddy Rogers and used to copy his style and attitude during his playing days. Luckily, this particular Nature Boy gimmick enhanced his popularity considerably. As a result, he turned out to be a household among wrestling fans throughout the US.

Muhammad and Larry

Muhammad and Larry is another mind-blowing documentary you can watch to witness all the happenings and other details related to the famous 1980s boxing heavyweight title fight.

In this epic fight, Muhammad Ali, an all-time boxing legend had to fight against one of his best friends and sparring partners Larry Holmes. This is a must-watch documentary for all Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes fans.

Wrapping Things Up

TVNZ on Demand is a perfect way of streaming sports documentaries on multiple devices such as desktops, laptops, mobile phones, gaming consoles, etc., without any difficulty. Fortunately, you do not have to spend a single penny to accomplish your sports cravings through TVNZ on Demand.