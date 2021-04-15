Carlos Rodon records 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox history

Carlos Rodon of Miami, Florida recorded the 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox history on Wednesday. The southpaw did not give up a base hit in 114 pitches in an 8-0 White Sox win over the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Only one Indians base runner reached base in the whole game. In the top of the ninth inning, catcher Roberto Perez of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico was hit by a pitch with one out.

Rodon had seven strikeouts and had 75 strikes. He forced Indians batters to ground out and fly out 10 times each.

This was the 307th no-hitter in Major League Baseball history, and the 20th time it was accomplished in White Sox history. The other White Sox pitchers to throw a no-hitter were Nixey Callahan of Fitchburg, MA; Frank Smith of Pittsburgh, PA; Ed Walsh of Plains Township, PA; Joe Benz of New Alsace, IN; Eddie Cicotte of Springwells, MI; Charlie Robertson of Dexter, TX; Ted Lyons of Lake Charles, LA; Vern Kennedy of Kansas City, MO; Bill Dietrich of Philadelphia, PA; Bob Keegan of Rochester, NY; Joe Horlen of San Antonio, TX; Blue Moon Odom of Macon, GA and Francisco Barrios of Hermosillo, Mexico (a combined no-hitter); Joe Cowley of Lexington, KY; Wilson Alvarez of Maracaibo, Venezuela; Mark Buehrle of St. Charles, MO; Philip Humber of Nacogdoches, TX; and Lucas Giolito of Burbank, CA. Smith, and Buehrle pitched two no-hitters each, while Robertson, Humber, and Buehrle each threw a perfect game.

Two Chicago White Stockings pitchers threw no-hitters in the 1800s. Larry Corcoran of Brooklyn, NY actually pitched three no-hitters, and John Clarkson of Cambridge, MA threw one.

It has been a great start to the 2021 season for Rodon. He has thrown 14 innings so far without giving a run. In fact, he has only given up three walks, and two hits, along with 16 strikeouts.