Drakkar Klose Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Rodriquez vs Penn – Jan 15/17 – W (Powell) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 25 Finale – Jul 7/17 – W (Diakiese) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – L (Teymur) – $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 226 – Jul 7/18 – W (Vannata) – $48,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 15/18 – W (Green) – $76,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – W (Giagos) – $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 248 – Mar 7/20 – W (Dariush) – $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $301,500

