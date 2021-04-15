Combat

Fight of the Day: Jorge Santiago vs. Sean Salmon

Fight of the Day: Jorge Santiago vs. Sean Salmon

Combat

Fight of the Day: Jorge Santiago vs. Sean Salmon

By April 15, 2021 8:27 am

By |

 

Date: November 16, 2007
Card: Strikeforce: Four Men Enter, One Man Survives
Championship(s):
Venue: HP Pavilion
Location: San Jose, California

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

9hr

Mets 9hr ago

The increments are small, and the pace is slow. You don’t want this team peaking in April anyway. But the performance you saw tonight from (…)

More Combat
Home