How to buy Champion's League Final Tickets

The 2020-2021 Champion’s League season continues rapidly, as the remaining teams set their sights on playing the in Final at the end of May on the grand stage of Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium. The following year the 2023 final will take place in Munich, Germany

Four English teams – Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United, are still in contention in their Group stages. All four have a real chance to appear in the final. So how do you buy Champion’s League Final tickets?

Beware of the dangers

Ticket scammers have become ever more devious and bold, trying to catch out loyal fans desperate to see their team lift the European Cup trophy. With that in mind, it’s important to try and take precautions to avoid being caught out.

Some third-party ticket sites, as well as re-sale websites, are rife with scammers. These sources are often overpriced, preying on frantic demand from desperate fans. In many cases, UEFA will not actually accept these tickets as valid, and you may even be refused entry to the stadium.

These sites often charge absolutely extortionate prices, sometimes as much as £20,000 per ticket! By contrast, the most expensive ticket sold by one of the 2019 club’s, Liverpool, was under £520.

Use official channels

The best way to secure legitimate tickets is to use official ticket sellers. Buying tickets directly from UEFA is the best approach, as these will be official and valid. The other main source for buying legitimate tickets is to go through the official websites of the clubs that will play in the final.

For English fans, this means buying tickets from either the Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United official sites. Buying tickets from any other providers or websites outside of official League or club channels means you have likely been a victim of a scam.

Be prepared to apply

During the 2019 season, many of these official ticket providers had specific windows where tickets could be applied for. For the 2019 Final in Madrid, neutral fans were forced to apply for tickets directly to UEFA, using the association’s official ticket selling portals. This used a ballot system to distribute thousands of tickets.

These windows can also extend to the participating clubs who are in contention. Teams are given a set ticket allocation for their fans, and again use online ticket windows to take applications. In the past some clubs, such as Liverpool FC, have guaranteed Champion’s League Final tickets opportunities to fans who have been to a certain number of Champion’s League games. Keep an eye on your team’s official website and UEFA website for more information.

Keep Any Restrictions in mind

Across the sporting landscape, various leagues have taken different approaches to balancing Covid 19 protocols with fan involvement. It’s important to bear any potential restrictions in mind when attempting to buy tickets.

As of October, UEFA stated that stadiums would be allowed to max out at 30% of total capacity, depending on the national restrictions of the country where the stadium was located.

Keep a close eye on UEFA’s official website for more information, as well as being aware of the restrictions in your own country.

According to UEFA’s official site, information regarding the sales of Champion’s League final tickets will be released in either March or April. For the latest Soccer news, transfers and articles, visit our Soccer page here.