MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 29 - UFC Vegas 24 Preview & Picks

By April 15, 2021 1:22 pm

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 249h episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make picks for every fight on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 24 fight card. And we’re both on blazing hot streaks, so get in while the getting is good!

Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.

Enjoy!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

