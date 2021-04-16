Charles Barkley reveals why he's rooting against Nets in title pursuit

Charles Barkley isn’t a fan of superteams, which he’s made quite clear over the years, in sharing his opinions about the Heat and Warriors teams of old.

And now he’s taken aim at a new target.

The Nets are in Barkley’s crosshairs, due to the way they’ve built their team over the past few years. Signing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the past wasn’t enough, as the Nets acquired James Harden via trade earlier this season — cementing the superstar group as the new Big 3. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh started the trend; Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green then replicated the model, winning three titles in the process.

And now the Nets have a Big 3 of their own, so they’re in it to win it this season. Rebounding and defense will be interesting to follow, especially in the playoffs, with the half-court being so important, but in the meantime, the Nets are pretty damn dominant.

Barkley doesn’t seem to be enthused about their title push, though. In fact, he’s rooting against them, which he revealed on the most recent edition of “Inside the NBA.”

“I’m always going to root against Brooklyn,” Barkley said. “I don’t like the way they put the team together. You know I’m never going to be a proponent of guys teaming up. Never going to be for it. I’m rooting for anybody to beat Brooklyn.”

Barkley probably isn’t alone in feeling that way. The Nets are the league’s new villains. Move over, Warriors.