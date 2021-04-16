Connor Hellebuyck heating up for the Winnipeg Jets

There were high expectations for Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, MI while with the Winnipeg Jets this season. That is what happens when you are coming off winning the Vezina Trophy as the National Hockey League’s top goaltender from the year before. Yes, there have been moments throughout the season where Hellebuyck has struggled. So far this season he gave up questionable goals to the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators. However, over the last five games, Hellebuyck has sparkled as he won four games, with one shutout, a 2.21 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .920.

For the week of April 5 to 11, Hellebuyck was the NHL First Star of the Week. In those three contests, he had a record of three wins, zero losses, a goals against average of 1.67, and a save percentage of .938.

Hellebuyck opened the week by making 20 saves on 23 shots in a 4-3 Jets win over the Senators on April 5. That was followed by a 36-save performance in a 4-2 Jets win over the Montreal Canadiens on April 8, and a 19-save shutout for the Jets in a 5-0 win over the Canadiens on April 10. Then after struggling on Monday in a 4-2 Jets loss to the Senators, Hellebuyck bounced back on Thursday with a 31-save performance in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, who sit in first place in the North Division at this time with 60 points.

Hellebuyck currently leads the NHL in minutes played (2078), saves (985), and save attempts (1071). He has a record of 21 wins, 11 regulation losses, and three losses in extra time, with a goals-against average of 2.48, a save percentage of .920. The fact that Hellebuyck has been able to post a respectable goals-against average when he has played so many games is impressive.

On the season, the Jets are currently in second place in the North Division. With 57 points, they are three points back of Toronto.