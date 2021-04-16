Matchroom on DAZN: Andrade vs. Williams Picks

WBO World Middleweight Championship: Demetrius Andrade (c) (29-0) vs. Liam Williams (23-2-1)

Luke Irwin: Williams has been banking some wins, but not exactly against world-beaters. The best opponent he’s ever faced was Liam Smith, and he lost in back-to-back contests. Andrade is another step above him. Andrade via R9 TKO.

IBO World Super Middleweight Championship: Carlos Gongora (c) (19-0) vs., Christopher Pearson (17-2)

Luke: Pearson hasn’t been under the lights in nearly two years, and Gongora is hitting his prime. Is Gongora going to be the next Chris Eubank and carry the IBO torch? Gongora via R6 KO.

Heavyweight Bout: Andrey Fedosov (31-3) vs. Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-0)

Luke: Majidov via R4 KO.