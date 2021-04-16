NHL Announces Numerous Changes to Oilers Schedule

The Edmonton Oilers found out yesterday that tonight’s game in Vancouver against the Canucks wouldn’t be happening. Today, they found out that tomorrow’s night game in Winnipeg would also be moved, from 10:00 pm eastern to 7:00 pm eastern to fill the ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ void left by the Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs getting pushed back a day.

There are a lot of moving parts to this 2020-21 NHL season. Friday, the league announced another handful of changes in the North Division as the Canucks just aren’t yet ready to take the ice (understandably) for game action.

Edmonton was impacted a few different times.

First, Edmonton’s game in Winnipeg was moved up three hours on Saturday. That was the only time change for the Oilers, but numerous games have new dates now.

Tonight’s game has been moved to Monday, May 3rd in Vancouver. The game will have a 10:00 pm eastern start time. The Oilers will play back-to-back nights in Vancouver, as the May 6th contest with the Canucks has been moved to May 4th, also at 10:00 pm eastern.

The Oilers will conclude a three-game miniseries with the Canucks back in Edmonton on May 6th, with a 9:00 pm eastern start time. That game was originally slated for May 4th, but was moved back two days so the clubs could play a pair in Vancouver.

The Oilers will also see their previous season finale moved back from May 11th to May 12th in Montreal. That game will have a 5:00 pm eastern puck drop.

The final game of the 2020-21 regular season for the Oilers will take place at Rogers Place on Saturday, May 15th. That will be a makeup game between the Oilers and the Canucks. The start time, per the NHL, is TBD.