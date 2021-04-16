Why are sports betting applications so important?

Everyone who’s been a part of the gambling industry knows that it has changed a lot. Although you may find different betting shops, most people who want to punt on sports prefer creating an account on one of the many betting platforms and avail themselves of the things it offers.

Besides the fact that you will probably have access to more sports, some online bookmakers have one big advantage – they have an app. There are many reasons why mobile apps play a crucial role in the sports betting industry, so let’s take a look at some of them.

The applications allow people to bet on sports and do other things

One of the disadvantages of online betting is that you need to have access to a computer all the time. Luckily, you don’t have to worry about this anymore because if you get the Betfair app for Android and iOS, you can punt on sports even while doing other things.

Thanks to our smartphones and tablets, there is no need to sit in front of the computer to bet on live events. As long as you download your preferred mobile app, you can have fun even if you are out with your friends.

Some mobile applications have unique bonuses

In an attempt to promote their mobile services, some of the leading gambling websites allow their clients to access special bonuses. Usually, brands optimize their desktop rewards so that mobile clients can access them, but some bookies want to be special, which is why they create mobile-exclusive promotions.

Most of these offers can be used in football, but since there are bookmakers that focus on eSports, they have unique promotions for some of the hottest eSports titles in the world, such as Dota 2, CS: GO Overwatch, and more.

Mobile applications are secure

The next reason why mobile sports betting applications are important is that they can guarantee the safety of the people using them. Our online safety is of utmost importance, especially when it comes down to betting because every online bookie requires its clients to provide personal and (sometimes) banking information.

Luckily, most sports betting applications use the industry’s latest security features that encrypt your private data. Therefore, you don’t need to worry about anything other than whether you should bet on football, basketball, ice hockey, tennis, or something else.

Certain applications have special betting features

The main advantage of betting on the go is that it’s more convenient. However, some betting operators want to provide their clients with the best mobile betting experience, which is why they invested a lot of money into their products. As a result, some apps have special betting features that you won’t find on the bookie’s desktop platform.

The most common mobile-exclusive feature is Live Streaming, but you may also find something called Quick Bet. The latter is convenient because it allows you to wager on your favorite sport in seconds. Sometimes, you won’t even have to create an account, which makes it ideal for people who are constantly on the go.