Jeremy Swayman becomes first Jeremy in NHL history to record a shutout

Hockey history was made on Friday, as Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage, AK became the first goaltender in National Hockey League history with the first name of Jeremy to record a shutout. Swayman made 25 saves as the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 3-0 at TD Garden in Boston, MA.

There have only been two other goaltenders with the first name of Jeremy in National Hockey League history. Jeremy Smith of Dearborn, MI played 10 games with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2016-17 season, and Jeremy Duchesne of Silver Spring, MD played one game for the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2009-10 season.

Swayman also becomes only the second Alaskan-born goaltender in NHL history to record a shutout. The first was Pheonix Copley of North Pole, AK, who made 35 saves in a 4-0 Washington Capitals win over the Ottawa Senators on December 22, 2018.

In Friday’s win for the Bruins over the Islanders, Swayman made 10 saves in the first period, six saves in the second period, and nine saves in the third period. Two Islanders led the team with five shots on goal each. They were Anthony Beauvillier of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, and Brock Nelson of Warroad, MN.

Offensively, the Bruins notched one goal in each period. David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic scored in the first period. Taylor Hall of Calgary, Alberta scored in the second period, and Curtis Lazar of Salmon Arm, British Columbia scored in the third period. Hall and Lazar were both traded to the Bruins from the Buffalo Sabres at the NHL trade deadline on Monday.

With the win, Swayman now has a record of four wins and one loss, with one shutout, a goals-against average of 1.78 and a save percentage of .938. He is expected to be the Bruins’ primary backup goaltender to Tuukka Rask down the stretch with Jaroslav Halak sidelined because he is in coronavirus protocol.