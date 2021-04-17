Robin Lehner records 16th career NHL shutout

Robin Lehner of Gothenburg, Sweden picked up his 16th career National Hockey League shutout on Friday. He made 16 saves in a 4-0 Vegas Golden Knights win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Lehner made six saves in the first period, only three saves in the second period, and seven saves in the third period. It was a dominant performance by the Golden Knights, as they outshot the Ducks 51-16. To put the Golden Knights’ dominance into perspective, one must realize that Vegas had more shots on goal in the second period (23) than the Ducks had in the entire game.

Six Ducks players led the team with two shots on goal each, but none of them could beat Lehner. They were Max Jones of Rochester, MI, Derek Grant of Abbotsford, British Columbia, Adam Henrique of Brantford, Ontario, Rickard Rakell of Sundyberg, Sweden, Kevin Shattenkirk of New Rochelle, NY, and Jakob Silfverberg of Gavle, Sweden.

Offensively for the Golden Knights on Friday, they were led by Chandler Stephenson of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Mark Stone of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Stephenson and Stone each had two points, with Stephenson notching one goal and one assist, while Stone picked up two assists. The other Golden Knights goal scorers were William Karlsson of Marsta, Sweden, Brayden McNabb of Davidson, Saskatchewan, and Nicolas Roy of Amos, Quebec.

This was Lehner’s first shutout of the season. While playing primarily as a backup goaltender to Marc-Andre Fleury of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, Lehner has a record of 10 wins, one regulation loss, two losses in extra time, a goals-against average of 2.13, and a save percentage of .918. He missed six weeks earlier this season because of a concussion.

The Golden Knights meanwhile are comfortably in second place at the moment in the West Division. They have a record of 30 wins, 11 regulation losses, and two losses in extra time for 62 points. Vegas is only two points back of the first-place Colorado Avalanche.